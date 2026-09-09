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WORLD

South Korea says monitoring North Korea border incursions, maintains readiness

WORLD
18 mins ago
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FILE PHOTO: South Korean soldiers stand guard during a media tour at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, 03 March 2023. JEON HEON-KYUN/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: South Korean soldiers stand guard during a media tour at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, 03 March 2023. JEON HEON-KYUN/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo/File Photo

 South Korea's military said on Wednesday it was closely monitoring North Korean activity, including incursions across the military demarcation line separating the two Koreas, and maintaining a firm state of military readiness.

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The statement came in response to a report by newspaper Chosun Ilbo that North Korean troops were sighted crossing the military demarcation line more than 20 times in August.

The report, citing multiple unnamed military sources, said the number of North Korean troop incursions detected by South Korea's military in August alone exceeded the total recorded in 2025. It said the crossings occurred as North Korean forces resumed fortification work near the border, including mine-laying and fence construction.

"The military is taking principled measures in accordance with operational procedures and will continue to strengthen its capabilities," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff did not provide details on the number, locations or timing of the reported crossings.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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