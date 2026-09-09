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FINANCE

SK Group's Chey accepts part of divorce settlement, to contest remainder in top court, Yonhap says

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Chey Tae-won, chairman of SK Group, attends semiconductor and memory chip company SK Hynix’ opening bell ceremony at the Nasdaq market on the day of their IPO in New York City, U.S., July 10, 2026. REUTERS/Angelina Katsanis/File Photo
Chey Tae-won, chairman of SK Group, attends semiconductor and memory chip company SK Hynix’ opening bell ceremony at the Nasdaq market on the day of their IPO in New York City, U.S., July 10, 2026. REUTERS/Angelina Katsanis/File Photo

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won will accept 700 billion won (HK$4.11 billion) of the 944 billion won property settlement ordered by a Seoul court in his high-profile divorce, narrowing the dispute to about 244 billion won, which will now be decided by the Supreme Court, Yonhap News Agency reported on Wednesday.

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The Seoul High Court ruled in late July that Chey should make the cash payment to his former wife Roh Soh-yeong as a division of marital assets, while retaining his shares in SK Inc, the holding company of South Korea's second-largest conglomerate.

In August, Chey filed an appeal. Roh's side had not yet filed a cross-appeal, Yonhap said.

SK Group declined to comment.

Reuters

SK Group Chey Tae-wonRoh Soh-yeongdivorceSouth Korea

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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