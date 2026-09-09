SK Group's Chey accepts part of divorce settlement, to contest remainder in top court, Yonhap says

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SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won will accept 700 billion won (HK$4.11 billion) of the 944 billion won property settlement ordered by a Seoul court in his high-profile divorce, narrowing the dispute to about 244 billion won, which will now be decided by the Supreme Court, Yonhap News Agency reported on Wednesday.
The Seoul High Court ruled in late July that Chey should make the cash payment to his former wife Roh Soh-yeong as a division of marital assets, while retaining his shares in SK Inc, the holding company of South Korea's second-largest conglomerate.
In August, Chey filed an appeal. Roh's side had not yet filed a cross-appeal, Yonhap said.
SK Group declined to comment.
Reuters