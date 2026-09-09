SK Group's Chey accepts part of divorce settlement, to contest remainder in top court, Yonhap says

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won will accept 700 billion won (HK$4.11 billion) of the 944 billion won property settlement ordered by a Seoul court in his high-profile divorce, narrowing the dispute to about 244 billion won, which will now be decided by the Supreme Court, Yonhap News Agency reported on Wednesday.

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The Seoul High Court ruled in late July that Chey should make the cash payment to his former wife Roh Soh-yeong as a division of marital assets, while retaining his shares in SK Inc, the holding company of South Korea's second-largest conglomerate.

In August, Chey filed an appeal. Roh's side had not yet filed a cross-appeal, Yonhap said.

SK Group declined to comment.

Reuters