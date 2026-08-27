logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Yayoi Kusama, Japanese artist who turned hallucinations into art, dies at 97

WORLD
54 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama poses for a photograph inside her Infinity Mirrored Room installation titled "The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away" during a media preview of her new exhibition at the David Zwirner gallery in New York November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File
Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama poses for a photograph inside her Infinity Mirrored Room installation titled "The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away" during a media preview of her new exhibition at the David Zwirner gallery in New York November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File

Japanese avant-garde artist Yayoi Kusama, who transformed hallucinations into art ​and was known for her obsessive dot-covered ‌paintings and pumpkin motifs, has died at the age of 97.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The announcement made on her official website said ​she died on August 14 but did ​not give a cause of death.

Frustrated with ⁠the confining nature of Japanese society, Kusama ​left for New York at 27, where she ​quickly made a name for herself with her paintings, inspired by hallucinations of flashing lights, dots and flowers she ​had seen since childhood.

She also wrote, took ​part in anti-war activities during the 1960s, and reportedly influenced ‌artists ⁠such as Andy Warhol.

Kusama, who was candid about her mental health struggles, said New York gave her neuroses. Around 1977, a few years after ​returning to ​Japan, she ⁠voluntarily entered a mental hospital and lived there for decades, being driven ​to her nearby studio each morning.

"I ​still ⁠see hallucinations even now," Kusama said in 2017.

"Dots come flying everywhere — on my dress, the floor, ⁠things ​I'm carrying, throughout the house, ​the ceiling. And I paint them."

(Reuters)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Actor Tim Curry attends the 10th annual Costume Designers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, California February 19, 2008. REUTERS/Phil McCarten/File Photo
'Rocky Horror Picture Show' star Tim Curry dead at 80
WORLD
21 mins ago
Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP People visit the Dolly Parton exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee, on August 26, 2026.
How we might hear new Dolly Parton music in the future
WORLD
26 mins ago
Discord logo is seen in this illustration taken November 7, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Brazil sues Discord for $100 mn in child safety case
WORLD
1 hour ago
Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, looks on during the US Senate Judiciary Committee hearing "Big Tech and the Online Child Sexual Exploitation Crisis" in Washington, DC, on January 31, 2024.
Meta settlement puts social media industry on notice: 'There will be more'
WORLD
2 hours ago
A drone view shows mud covering properties following a flash flood in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 27, 2026. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Nepal rescuers hunt survivors of devastating flood; 162 dead
WORLD
2 hours ago
Meta agrees to pay $18 billion to settle US lawsuits over children's social media addiction
WORLD
5 hours ago
X@tv100
Chinese tourist, pilot killed in paragliding crash in Turkey
WORLD
5 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Hundreds missing after flood hits Nepal-Tibet border, 157 bodies recovered
WORLD
6 hours ago
Photo by EVA PLEVIER / ANP / AFP Judge Tomoko Akane arrives prior to the announcement of the International Criminal Court (ICC) verdict that sentenced Malian Jihadist police chief Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud to 10 years in jail
ICC head Akane says 'won't give up' despite US sanctions
WORLD
14 hours ago
Houses lie partially submerged in muddy water along a riverside after flash floods in Nepal's Nuwakot district. (AFP)
Deadly flood hits Nepal-Tibet border, hundreds unaccounted for
WORLD
14 hours ago
logo
(Video) Girl slapped at Kwun Tong’s apm mall, two women arrested
NEWS
16 hours ago
Chinese lecturer arrested after university student found dismembered in South Korea
WORLD
19 hours ago
Red rainstorm warning: morning and full-day schools suspend classes
NEWS
5 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.