Yayoi Kusama, Japanese artist who turned hallucinations into art, dies at 97

Japanese avant-garde artist Yayoi Kusama, who transformed hallucinations into art ​and was known for her obsessive dot-covered ‌paintings and pumpkin motifs, has died at the age of 97.

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The announcement made on her official website said ​she died on August 14 but did ​not give a cause of death.

Frustrated with ⁠the confining nature of Japanese society, Kusama ​left for New York at 27, where she ​quickly made a name for herself with her paintings, inspired by hallucinations of flashing lights, dots and flowers she ​had seen since childhood.

She also wrote, took ​part in anti-war activities during the 1960s, and reportedly influenced ‌artists ⁠such as Andy Warhol.

Kusama, who was candid about her mental health struggles, said New York gave her neuroses. Around 1977, a few years after ​returning to ​Japan, she ⁠voluntarily entered a mental hospital and lived there for decades, being driven ​to her nearby studio each morning.

"I ​still ⁠see hallucinations even now," Kusama said in 2017.

"Dots come flying everywhere — on my dress, the floor, ⁠things ​I'm carrying, throughout the house, ​the ceiling. And I paint them."

(Reuters)