logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Iran's disfigured supreme leader remains invisible six months into an existential war

WORLD
9 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A still image from undated archive footage released by Iranian media on August 24, 2026, shows Mojtaba Khamenei attending a meeting before he assumed the role of Iran's Supreme Leader, at an unknown location. Pool via WANA/REUTERS TV/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
A still image from undated archive footage released by Iranian media on August 24, 2026, shows Mojtaba Khamenei attending a meeting before he assumed the role of Iran's Supreme Leader, at an unknown location. Pool via WANA/REUTERS TV/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Six months after the airstrikes that began the war and propelled a badly wounded Mojtaba Khamenei into the role of Iran's supreme leader, he remains entirely unseen and unheard by Iranians — a vacuum at the heart of his country's leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Questions over his condition and role are growing increasingly fraught, with Iran facing critical decisions over a war that has set the Middle East aflame while trashing the country's already fragile economy.

Iranian officials and other senior sources in the country say Khamenei remains in control, ruling from the shadows for security reasons as he recovers from disfiguring wounds while delegating broad daily authority to a coterie of top figures.

But with no photograph, video or audio message released since his appointment a week into the war, Iranians are ever more sceptical about his position in an Islamic Republic in which the leader's voice is meant to be absolute.

"The question is no longer whether Mojtaba is alive, but whether Iran still has a functioning supreme leader," said Alex Vatanka of the Middle East Institute in Washington.

Khamenei's only messages to the Iranian people have come via a handful of written statements read aloud by news broadcasters and he was even missing from the extravagant week of funeral rites for his father last month.

Top officials and other insiders attribute Khamenei's absence to assassination fears and say he holds frequent meetings with top figures, receives all major reports and takes the final decisions on every important issue.

President Masoud Pezeshkian said on August 10 that he had held a seven-hour meeting with Khamenei.

But even among the Islamic Republic's most hardline supporters, doubts are creeping in.

"We need to hear our leader's voice, or see any sign that he is there on top and leading the country to give us more confidence," said a member of the Basij volunteer militia in Qom, the seminary city at the heart of Iran's theocratic state.

While the Basij member, who requested anonymity to discuss such a sensitive subject, said he believed Khamenei was indeed still making key decisions, the lack of even a photograph was damaging morale and not in Iran's interest.

Among Iranians who oppose the ruling hierarchy or want broad reforms, the message is blunter. "How do we know that Mojtaba has not been killed?" said Shahrokh, a pro-reform businessman in Tehran who also requested anonymity.

"It is not logical that there is not a single sign proving he is alive, let alone evidence that he is involved in decision-making," he added.

REVOLUTIONARY GUARDS KEY TO POWER STRUCTURE

Iran has weathered six months of war with its most powerful enemies to emerge battered but still standing. Its political system has held. Its military retains the ability to choke off global energy supplies and strike U.S. Gulf allies.

The clerical establishment has shown it can absorb the loss of a supreme leader and senior commanders without collapsing, maintaining a political and military chain of command loyal to their theocratic ideology.

But Iran's economy is buckling under the cost of the conflict and a months-long blockade of its oil exports, which has cratered the rial currency, risking a resumption of the mass protests that authorities crushed in January by killing thousands of demonstrators.

Meanwhile the ruling establishment has reorganised around a clear imperative: preserve the state, restore deterrence and stop the economic fallout from destabilising the country.

The Revolutionary Guards, long a powerful force, grew in influence from the start of the war and remain central to strategic thinking at the top of a reconfigured ruling system around the Supreme National Security Council, the sources said.

That upper echelon includes the top Guards commanders as well as senior political figures such as Pezeshkian and parliament speaker Mohammed Baqer Qalibaf.

Several senior sources reached by Reuters in Iran said Khamenei was in fact holding meetings with those top figures, was fully involved in deliberations and has the final say on all major questions.

A senior Iranian official said only a small number of officials retained direct contact with Khamenei in person and that no details of him had been published for fear of leaking information that could allow the U.S. to target him.

His health is meanwhile improving significantly, said a person close to Khamenei's inner circle, describing him as sharp and involved in decision-making.

"Despite all the pressures, services to the people have not stopped. Our foreign policy line is unified and our decisions are coherent. All of this shows the supreme leader is in charge," a second official said.

Even before the war, Khamenei preferred a backroom role as his father's top aide, shunning public attention. His wounds in the early hours of February 28, when Israel and the United States launched their war with air strikes that killed his late father, disfigured his face according to senior sources.

But now elevated to a role seen as conferring divine guidance, and at the country's moment of greatest crisis since the 1979 revolution, such considerations look unconvincing.

"A genuine deal with Washington requires Mojtaba's unmistakable approval and so does any decision to sustain a long and costly conflict with the United States," said Vatanka.

"His prolonged absence has created a dangerous situation in which rival factions can all claim to know what the leader really wants," he added.

Reuters

Irandisfiguredsupreme leaderinvisiblesix monthsexistential war

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The national flags of China and Iran fly in Tiananmen Square, China, February 14, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
China's help critical, but unlikely, for US to choke off Iran
CHINA
13 mins ago
Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz are visible near the beach of Bandar Abbas, Iran, August 27, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iran war diplomacy turns toward reopening Strait of Hormuz
WORLD
2 hours ago
Photo by - / IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY OFFICE / AFP A handout picture provided by the Iranian Foreign Ministry Office, shows Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (top-R) and Omans' Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi (Top-L) meeting in Tehran on August 25, 2026, as Tehran and Muscat seek a way to regulate the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran-Oman talks on Strait of Hormuz: What we know
WORLD
20 hours ago
A picture of Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is displayed at a store in a local market in Bandar Abbas, Iran, August 25, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
After six months, the Iran war has reached its endgame - a costly stalemate
WORLD
21 hours ago
Birds on the beach, with vessels in the Strait of Hormuz visible near the beach of Bandar Abbas, Iran, August 25, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iran and Oman plan for temporary Hormuz corridor as impasse with US persists
WORLD
26-08-2026 20:14 HKT
Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP This photo shows an aerial view of an election campaign billboard by the Likud Party of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu depicting (L-R) Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem, with Hebrew text reading "They want Netanyahu to lose," "Don't let them win," ahead of Israel's general election.
Netanyahu says no diplomatic deal possible with Iran 'savages'
WORLD
26-08-2026 18:28 HKT
Vehicles drive through low visibility conditions during a sandstorm in Kuwait City on August 20, 2026. (Photo by YASSER AL-ZAYYAT / AFP)
Once its saviour, US puts Kuwait in Iran's crosshairs
WORLD
25-08-2026 19:58 HKT
The national flags of China and Iran fly in Tiananmen Square, China, February 14, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
China says will 'safeguard own interests' after US vows Iran sanctions
CHINA
25-08-2026 17:49 HKT
Photo by IBRAHIM AMRO / AFP A firefighter walks past destroyed vehicles as colleagues attempt to extinguish a fire following an Israeli strike at the Corniche al-Mazraa neighbourhood of Beirut on April 8, 2026.
Netanyahu got his Iran war, but maybe not his desired result
WORLD
25-08-2026 14:24 HKT
Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP A woman walks past the building of the destroyed Shajareh Tayebeh primary school in Minab in Iran’s Hormozgan province on August 10, 2026.
Six months on, grief still raw for Iran school parents
WORLD
25-08-2026 14:08 HKT
(File photo)
Insurance giant AIA suspends employee and shuts comments after viral shopping mall brawl
NEWS
19 hours ago
logo
(Video) Girl slapped at Kwun Tong’s apm mall, two women arrested
NEWS
26-08-2026 19:39 HKT
(Online photo)
Kwun Tong mall playground squabbles land three women in custody
NEWS
27-08-2026 13:59 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.