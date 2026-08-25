logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

New NASA telescope to probe dark energy, dark matter and exoplanets

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
An illustration shows NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope in orbit, released on August 20, 2026. NASA/Handout via REUTERS
An illustration shows NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope in orbit, released on August 20, 2026. NASA/Handout via REUTERS

NASA is preparing to launch its next flagship space observatory, one that scientists plan to use to investigate some of the universe's biggest mysteries including dark energy and dark matter, while also testing gravity at vast scales and hunting for planets beyond our solar system.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The launch of the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, a roughly $4 billion project, is planned for Sunday at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, with the observatory to be lofted into orbit aboard a SpaceX SPCX.O Falcon Heavy rocket. The launch comes nine months ahead of schedule, according to U.S. space agency officials.

Roman is a follow-on to the Hubble Space Telescope, launched in 1990, and the James Webb Space Telescope, launched in 2021, and has capabilities that can expand on the knowledge gained by those pioneering observatories, both of which continue to operate.

The new telescope's panoramic view of space and its rapid survey speeds offer the opportunity for scientists to study the cosmos as never before, with wide-field surveys examining its structure, composition and evolution.

THE WEIRD, THE RARE AND THE UNUSUAL

"Roman's vast reach will allow us to find the weird, the rare and the unusual," Julie McEnery, Roman's senior project scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland, told reporters.

"Roman's primary instrument combines exquisite performance and sensitivity with the ability to quickly and efficiently survey the large regions of the sky," McEnery said.

The telescope's main survey will take more than a year, McEnery said.

"The survey will contain over two billion galaxies and enable us to study how the structures in our universe — the stars, the galaxies, the clusters of galaxies — grew and evolved. We'll also measure how our universe has expanded over time. And these are the keys that will allow us to unlock the fundamental nature of dark matter and dark energy and the fabric of the universe itself," McEnery said.

The Big Bang event roughly 13.8 billion years ago initiated the universe, and it has been expanding ever since. Scientists in 1998 disclosed that this expansion was actually accelerating, with an invisible force called dark energy as the hypothesized reason.

The universe's contents include ordinary matter — stars, planets, gas, dust and all the familiar stuff on Earth — as well as dark matter and dark energy, whose physical nature remains unknown. Ordinary matter represents perhaps 5% of the contents. Dark matter, known through its gravitational influences on galaxies and stars, may represent about 27%. Dark energy may represent about 68%.

"The key questions are: Is dark energy simply a property of empty space that remains constant over time, or does it evolve in time?" cosmologist Mustapha Ishak of the University of Texas at Dallas, a member of Roman's scientific collaboration, told Reuters.

"The recent results from the DESI — Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument — collaboration indicate tantalizing hints of a time evolution of dark energy. Could the observed acceleration instead indicate that our theory of gravity needs modification on the largest scales? Answering these questions is one of the most important goals of modern cosmology," Ishak said.

EINSTEIN'S THEORY

Physicist Albert Einstein in 1915 presented his theory of general relativity explaining gravity, and it remains foundational.

Roman will map how galaxies cluster and how matter bends light through a phenomenon called gravitational lensing.

"These measurements allow us to test whether Einstein's theory remains valid across billions of light-years or whether modifications to gravity (theory) are required," said Ishak. "This is important because it addresses one of the most fundamental questions in physics: What law governs the universe on its largest scales?"

To date, more than 6,350 exoplanets — planets outside our solar system — have been discovered, as scientists search for evidence of potential life beyond Earth.

Roman will conduct one of the most comprehensive searches ever for exoplanets. It is expected to discover thousands of new ones and provide the first statistical census of planetary systems similar to our own. It also will demonstrate new technology to directly image some relatively nearby exoplanets.

After launch and separation from the rocket, the telescope will travel toward a location called Lagrange Point 2, situated about a million miles (1.6 million km) from Earth, about four times the distance to the moon. Webb also resides at this orbital location. Hubble is in low-Earth orbit.

Roman's mission is planned for five years, though NASA said the telescope may have enough fuel for five additional years. U.S. President Donald Trump's administration tried during both his first and second terms to reduce or eliminate funding for Roman, but Congress preserved it.

The telescope is named after Nancy Grace Roman, NASA's first chief astronomer. Roman died in 2018 at age 93.

Reuters

NASA telescopedark energydark matterexoplanets

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A child looks on as Palestinians make a kite at a tent camp sheltering displaced people in Gaza City, August 25, 2026. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas
Gaza parents urged to stop kids flying kites after Israel warning to Hamas
WORLD
1 hour ago
U.S. President Donald Trump walks with Secretary of Education Linda McMahon after giving a tour of the White House helipad construction on the South Lawn of the White House after an event in the Rose Garden of the White House on August 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. The multimillion-dollar granite helipad is designed to accommodate Marine One helicopters and is slated for completion in 2026. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP
Trump policies to double power sector carbon emissions by 2035: analysis
WORLD
1 hour ago
A person departs the United Nations (UN) headquarters building in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo
UN and Red Cross call for urgent rules on autonomous weapons
WORLD
2 hours ago
Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP This photo taken on August 18, 2026 shows specialist volunteer Chris Poole looking into a lake while pumping water into a bowser at Chiswick House in west London.
Trees 'giving up': climate change hammers historic English gardens
WORLD
4 hours ago
Sets of Lego bricks are seen at a toy store in Bonn, Germany, September 5, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo
Lego sales rise as World Cup products draw new customers
WORLD
4 hours ago
Australian singer Kylie Minogue poses during a photocall upon arrival for the 2018 Echo Music Award ceremony in Berlin, Germany April 12, 2018. Axel Schmidt/Pool via Reuters
Australia's top music charts ban AI songs
WORLD
4 hours ago
Photo by IBRAHIM AMRO / AFP A firefighter walks past destroyed vehicles as colleagues attempt to extinguish a fire following an Israeli strike at the Corniche al-Mazraa neighbourhood of Beirut on April 8, 2026.
Netanyahu got his Iran war, but maybe not his desired result
WORLD
5 hours ago
Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP A woman walks past the building of the destroyed Shajareh Tayebeh primary school in Minab in Iran’s Hormozgan province on August 10, 2026.
Six months on, grief still raw for Iran school parents
WORLD
5 hours ago
Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP Bananas are seen for sale at a supermarket in Houston, Texas, on August 24, 2026. The US and Iran are approaching the six-month mark since military operations began on February 28, 2026, with the two nations remaining entrenched in a strategic stalemate. US President Donald Trump has intensified pressure through an aggressive economic isolation campaign, while a 60-day ceasefire and diplomatic window expired without producing a lasting agreement.
Trump veers from boredom to denial after six months of Iran war
WORLD
6 hours ago
Photo by ANDREJ IVANOV / AFP Quebec's Prime Minister Christine Frechette (L) applauds during a press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the Davie Shipyard in Levis, Quebec, Canada on August 24, 2026.
How the French language contributed to the US-Canada trade war
WORLD
7 hours ago
Electric car drives through pedestrian-only street in Causeway Bay, sparks online debate
NEWS
13 hours ago
Taxi stuck sideways in narrow Central alley
SOCIAL BUZZ
24-08-2026 15:55 HKT
logo
Over 50 evacuated as fire in Causeway Bay disrupts traffic and trams
NEWS
7 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.