Belgium counts on air support as record wildfire jumps in size

Firefighters battling Belgium's largest modern-day wildfire were counting on crucial air support Sunday to help tame the blaze in a hard-to-access nature reserve, after it doubled in size over the previous 24 hours.

More than 250 firefighters and emergency personnel were mobilized through the night, according to a Sunday morning update from the regional government which warned conditions in the High Fens park near the German border "remain challenging".

From 80 hectares burned on Friday, the day the fire broke out for reasons still unknown, the area affected jumped to 850 Saturday morning -- and by early Sunday had spread to 3,000 hectares (7,500 acres), authorities said.

The blaze broke out in an area of fragile peatlands and pine forests that was ravaged by massive wildfires in 1911, during a similar period of heatwaves and drought -- and is the country's largest wildfire since then.

The entire area near the German border has been blanketed by a thick plume of yellowish smoke, prompting the evacuation of residents from parts of two villages close to the fire.

No homes have been damaged so far, but the blaze remains out of control.

Several fire fronts were still active on Sunday, authorities said, with winds regularly changing direction and complicating efforts to contain the flames.

Firefighters from across Belgium and from Germany have been deployed to assist, supported by next-generation fire engines.

Authorities said operations were "particularly complex" because of the fens' terrain -- a patchwork of heath, peat bogs and raised wooden boardwalks where heavy vehicles risk sinking into the ground, and firefighters struggle to tackle the fire at close range.

Rescue teams have also been unable to access the area where the fire first broke out, meaning its cause remains unknown.

This photograph shows smoke billowing from a scorched area during a wildfire in the Hautes Fagnes (High Fens) nature reserve in Jalhay on August 15, 2026. (AFP)

- Help from the skies -

Firefighters were counting heavily on aerial assistance to help bring the situation under control -- with reinforcements from several European countries set to swing into action on Sunday.

Belgian federal police helicopters and Dutch aircraft were seen operating Sunday morning, repeatedly drawing water from a nearby lake.

Additional helicopters from the Czech Republic and Swedish water-bombing aircraft were due to become operational later in the day, under the European Union civil protection mechanism activated by Belgium.

Speaking to AFP on Saturday, European Commissioner Hadja Lahbib said Norway and Germany may also send additional aerial support.

"Thank you to our European partners for the assistance they are providing," Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever wrote on X.

Authorities also praised local farmers, many of whom have made water tankers available to support firefighting operations.

Like much of Europe, Belgium has experienced a fresh spell of intense heat and drought in recent days.

Temperatures reached as high as 37C in some parts of the country on Friday, creating conditions conducive to wildfire outbreaks.

(AFP)