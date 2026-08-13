logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Rescuers comb waters near Bali for 5 missing after ferry blaze

WORLD
7 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by STR / AFP A distressed woman is supported by a rescue team member upon arriving at Lembar port in West Lombok on August 12, 2026.
Photo by STR / AFP A distressed woman is supported by a rescue team member upon arriving at Lembar port in West Lombok on August 12, 2026.

Rescuers combed the Lombok Strait off Indonesia's Bali island on Thursday for five people declared missing after a ferry fire that killed one and sent dozens of passengers scrambling overboard, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A total of 211 people were rescued alive and brought ashore by vessels that rushed to the scene on Wednesday, including a navy ship and another ferry in the vicinity.

A 19-year-old Indonesian woman was found dead.

By Thursday, the effort had shifted to "the search for five passengers" unaccounted for, the search and rescue office of Mataram on Lombok island said in a statement.

The ferry had been heading from Bali to Lombok when it ran into trouble in the early hours of Wednesday.

"In addition to direct searches, we have also instructed ships passing through the Lombok Strait to provide initial assistance or immediately inform the command post if they find any victims," the statement quoted search and rescue official Muhamad Hariyadi as saying.

Survivor Kiky Okta Pradika, 25, told reporters in Lembar on Lombok island on Wednesday that he had grabbed a life jacket before jumping overboard with several other passengers.

"There were a few hours before there was any help," he said.

Another survivor, 45-year-old Sutrisna, remembered passengers panicking and scrambling for life jackets as lifeboats were lowered from the stricken ferry.

"The evacuation was difficult because the waves were big, and when the rescue ship came, the waves were even bigger than the ferry we were on," said Sutrisna, who like many Indonesians uses only one name.

Marine accidents are a regular occurrence in Indonesia -- an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands that relies heavily on boat connections for daily transport and tourism.

Lax safety standards and unpredictable weather are the main reasons for the disasters.

Five people died last week when a ferry caught fire off Java island.

A ferry transporting more than 70 people sank while sailing near Selayar, a small island south of Sulawesi, last month.

Four bodies were recovered, but the search operation ended with 14 people still officially missing.

AFP

RescuersBalimissingferryblaze

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Passengers rescued from the KM Putri Yasmin ferry that caught fire in waters off Lombok, float in the sea during a rescue operation, in Indonesia, August 12, 2026, in this screengrab taken from a handout video. Basarnas/Handout via REUTERS
One dead, 172 rescued after Indonesian ferry from Bali catches fire
WORLD
12-08-2026 10:51 HKT
Yalung Ri Peak region, Dolakha district, Nepal, November 4, 2025 in this image taken from social media. Mingma Sherpa via REUTERS
Bodies spotted at site where five climbers went missing last year
WORLD
08-08-2026 14:30 HKT
(File photo)
Discovery Bay, Park Island ferry services resume after storm signal lowered
NEWS
26-07-2026 14:46 HKT
Alcatraz Island is seen in San Francisco Bay in San Francisco, California, U.S., October 5, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo
One dead, 2 missing after boat sinks near San Francisco's Alcatraz
WORLD
15-07-2026 15:17 HKT
Photo by - / CN-STR / AFP Flooded shops along a submerged riverside walk are seen by the overflowing Yongjiang river in Nanning, in China’s southern Guangxi region on July 7, 2026.
Rescuers search for missing in China storms after 100,000 flee
CHINA
08-07-2026 16:25 HKT
People look at a collapsed grocery store a day after the magnitude 7.8 earthquake, in Calumpang, General Santos, southern Philippines, June 9, 2026. REUTERS/Noel Celis
Rescuers race to reach trapped after powerful quake in southern Philippines
WORLD
09-06-2026 13:11 HKT
People trapped in a cave are found alive by rescue workers in Xaisomboun Province, Laos, May 27, 2026, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. Norrased Palasing/via REUTERS
Rescuers halt search for two last men lost in Laos cave
WORLD
06-06-2026 15:12 HKT
Photo by FURTE SHERPA / AFP This photograph taken on May 19, 2026, shows mountaineers leaving from Camp 3 to continue their ascent to summit Mount Everest in Nepal.
Nepali climber alive after six days missing on Everest
WORLD
04-06-2026 16:45 HKT
Two rescue workers say that they have found five of the people who were trapped in a cave alive, in Xaisomboun Province, Laos, May 27, 2026, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. Norrased Palasing/via REUTERS
Rescuers in Laos say more oxygen needed to save 7 people trapped in cave
WORLD
29-05-2026 14:52 HKT
People trapped in a cave are found alive by rescue workers in Xaisomboun Province, Laos, May 27, 2026, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. Norrased Palasing/via REUTERS
Rescuers in Laos say more oxygen needed to save 7 divers trapped in cave
WORLD
28-05-2026 11:30 HKT
Chinese woman missing in Thailand after accepting ride from stranger, embassy confirms
CHINA
12-08-2026 01:24 HKT
Tuen Mun beach drowning claims life of husband 5 days after wife
NEWS
22 hours ago
HK swaps scorching sun for a rainy week, possible typhoon ahead
NEWS
12-08-2026 15:08 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.