logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Trump administration finalizes ownership reporting exemption for US firms

FINANCE
13 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP US President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order calling for more research and flexibility on vaccines, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 10, 2026.
Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP US President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order calling for more research and flexibility on vaccines, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 10, 2026.

The Trump administration on Tuesday finalized a rule exempting US companies and individuals from reporting beneficial ownership information to the Treasury Department's financial crimes unit, rolling back reporting requirements established under a 2021 law aimed at combating illicit finance.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, will still require foreign reporting companies to disclose beneficial ownership information for foreign individuals, the department said in a statement.

"Treasury is eliminating a burdensome reporting requirement for millions of law-abiding business owners without compromising our national security," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in the statement.

Beneficial owners are defined as anyone who has an ownership interest of at least 25 percent in a business or someone who exerts "substantial control" over the entity.

The move, first announced over a year ago, is part of a broader push by the administration of Republican President Donald Trump to curtail anti-corruption efforts.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, the top Democrat on the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, said rolling back the reporting requirements increased the risks of sanctions evasion, fraud and drug trafficking, as well as sex trafficking and organized criminal activity.

"This is a gift to cartels, criminals, and US adversaries that exploit shell companies to move millions through our financial system," Warren said in a statement, adding that the law had required firms to fill out only basic identifying information about the true owners of a firm.

FinCEN had previously implemented rules requiring certain companies to report beneficial ownership data as part of anti-corruption and anti-money laundering efforts backed by lawmakers and the Treasury Department under former President Joe Biden.

The Treasury Department said that FinCEN will delete previously reported information by Americans from the government's beneficial ownership information database.

Under the rule finalized on Tuesday, foreign companies would not be required to report Americans who helped those foreign companies register to do business in the United States.

It also exempts foreign pooled investment vehicles registered in the United States from reporting the beneficial ownership information of a US person in control of the investment vehicle, the Treasury Department said.

Reuters

TrumpcrimeUScompanyTreasury

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on July 23, 2026 in New York. AFP
S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher after inflation data, earnings boost
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Consumers shop for meat on May 22, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. AFP
US consumer prices increase as expected in July
FINANCE
3 hours ago
A satellite imagery shows Bab el Mandeb Strait, July 12, 2026. Nasa Worldview/Handout via REUTERS
Four crew, two rescuers killed in Red Sea attack; US strikes ship in Gulf of Oman
WORLD
6 hours ago
A rocket launcher fires a munition during tests in North Korea, June 25, 2026, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS/File Photo
North Korea fires missile ahead of major US-South Korea drills
WORLD
12 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives aboard the new Qatari-gifted Air Force One, as he returns to Washington after participating in a NATO leaders' summit in Turkey, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., July 9, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Trump says his plane faced 'greater risk' in secret flight change
WORLD
15 hours ago
Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said "things are shaping up again in favor of a peace arrangement or a deal." Reuters
Pakistan says US and Iran close to 'some sort' of deal despite attacks on shipping
WORLD
19 hours ago
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the closing bell, in New York City on July 23, 2026. AFP
S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher as investors weigh report of fresh U.S.-Iran peace deal
FINANCE
11-08-2026 21:41 HKT
Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP US President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order calling for more research and flexibility on vaccines, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 10, 2026.
Trump insists Netanyahu relationship 'very good' despite Gaza rift
WORLD
11-08-2026 13:33 HKT
Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP US President Donald Trump looks on before signing an executive order calling for more research and flexibility on vaccines, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 10, 2026.
Trump order pushes for overhaul of childhood vaccine schedule
WORLD
11-08-2026 12:29 HKT
A sample of rare earth materials is displayed at the rare earth research and processing center of Australian mining company Viridis Mining and Minerals during a visit of the EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Sikela, as the European Union is turning to Brazil as a strategic partner in its push to diversify critical mineral supplies, in Pocos de Caldas, Brazil, June 20, 2026. REUTERS/Tuane Fernandes
China's rare earth exports to Japan plunge 51pc for first half: Nikkei
FINANCE
11-08-2026 11:58 HKT
Chinese woman missing in Thailand after accepting ride from stranger, embassy confirms
CHINA
22 hours ago
Andy Lau awarded honorary doctorate by HKBU
NEWS
10-08-2026 21:09 HKT
Jennifer Tse remembers late father Patrick Tse on what would have been his 90th birthday
ENTERTAINMENT
10-08-2026 18:37 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.