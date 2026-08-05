Four stabbed in apparent mental health-related incident near London's Covent Garden

Four men were stabbed in a street near London's Covent Garden district on Wednesday and a woman was arrested in what police said they believed to be a "mental health related incident".

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"A 47-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and assault," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement posted on X. "Officers seized a pair of scissors at the scene."

Four men, aged 34, 39, 42 and 52, were found with stab wounds and treated at the scene before being taken to a nearby trauma centre, a London Ambulance Service spokesperson said.

The incident happened on Endell Street, about a quarter of a mile from London's famous Covent Garden square which is popular with tourists and known for street performers. Emergency services were called around 12.30 pm local time.

Shootings are rare in the UK, where the sale of firarms is highly regulated, but the government has been struggling to clamp down on the use of knives and other sharp objects.

(Reuters and AFP)