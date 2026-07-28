logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Documentary on Stan Lee's final years faced industry opposition, filmmaker says

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
US director Jon Bolerjack (Stan Lee: The Final Chapter) poses during Comic Con International in San Diego on July 23, 2026. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP)
US director Jon Bolerjack (Stan Lee: The Final Chapter) poses during Comic Con International in San Diego on July 23, 2026. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP)

Comic book enthusiast Jon Bolerjack began filming with Stan Lee around 2014, intending to document how the legendary creator behind some of the world's most beloved superheroes was spending his 90s.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

But along with Lee's superstardom -- fans clamoring for photos and autographs -- the filmmaker documented worrying instances of alleged exploitation that he warns could happen to anyone.

"Stan Lee: The Final Years" hits streaming platforms on Tuesday, despite what Bolerjack described as opposition from some in the industry.

The documentary includes allegations from people close to Lee of exploitation by two former managers, one of whom was charged in 2019 -- a year after Lee's death at the age of 95 -- with fraud, theft, and the unlawful deprivation of liberty.

Bolerjack, who said he was with Lee in the days before his death, told AFP in an interview at Comic-Con in San Diego that he faced pressure not to release the film, including from one of Lee's former managers and several companies -- which he would not identify.

"There are companies that did things that feel guilty," he said.

"But then the other side of that is -- if you want Stan's face on a lunchbox, do you want people to think happy thoughts about Stan, or do you want them to know that it wasn't so happy?"

 

- Bad deal -

 

Born in 1922 in New York, Stanley Martin Lieber began working as a teenager at Marvel's predecessor, Timely Comics, where he adopted the pen name Stan Lee and co-created some of the most famous superheroes, including Spider-Man and Black Panther.

His characters were flawed men -- endowed with superpowers but also plagued by mundane problems -- which captivated audiences and created legions of fans.

Bolerjack's documentary portrays Lee as an affable artist but terrible dealmaker.

"Nobody has made more bad business decisions than I have," Lee admits in one scene.

He describes how Disney, as it sought to acquire Marvel, offered him a percentage of future profits. But on the advice of a lawyer, he instead accepted a one-time payment of $6 million, half of which his lawyer reportedly took.

Marvel films, including the highly successful "Avengers" movies, went on to become some of the highest grossing blockbusters of all time.

Bolerjack said that Lee "knew that he made a bad deal, and he never tried to blame Disney for that."

He also "didn't have any animosity towards Marvel."

"He loved being the mascot. He loved doing the cameos."

 

- Allies -

 

In his final days, Lee was actually visited by Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige, according to Bolerjack.

"Kevin was very gracious and very nice and took the time. And Stan, I know appreciated it -- made him feel, you know, special that he came all the way out like that."

Bolerjack insisted that the documentary is not about a famous person who was swindled, but rather about a situation that can happen to anyone.

"The story is that anything can happen to you. Anything can happen to your parents. You should pay attention."

He said that right down the hall at Comic-Con -- where Lee was a frequent guest-of-honor -- someone could be making a bad deal, if they didn't have the right people in their corner.

"If I took you right now... down to the floor and I pointed at someone, and I said, 'That guy is the next Stan Lee.' What would you do about it?"

AFP

DocumentaryStan Leefinal yearsindustry oppositionfilmmaker

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Director Andrey Zvyagintsev poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "Minotaur" (Minotaure) in competition at the 79th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 19, 2026. (Reuters)
Russian filmmaker Zvyagintsev returns after 'miracle' recovery
WORLD
19-05-2026 22:23 HKT
Photo by JADE GAO / AFP. This photo taken on June 24, 2026 shows a suicide-prevention phone installed on a bridge over the Han River in Seoul.
AI cameras spot suicide attempts in South Korea's capital
WORLD
20 mins ago
An aerial view of the Caspian Sea near the city of Baku is pictured through the window of an airplane in Baku Azerbaijan May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh Purchase Licensing Rights
Iran, Ukraine wars converge over Caspian Sea
WORLD
27 mins ago
A Boeing worker passes by a 737 MAX airplane on the final assembly production line during a media tour of the Boeing factory in Renton, Washington, U.S., April 15, 2026. REUTERS/Genna Martin//File Photo
FAA says seats on hundreds of Boeing 737 MAX jets may need inspections
WORLD
56 mins ago
A bottle of Johnson and Johnson Baby Powder is seen in a photo illustration taken in New York, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Illustration/File Photo
Johnson & Johnson announces $5.5 billion settlement of talc lawsuits
WORLD
1 hour ago
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer testifies at a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 22, 2026. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon/File Photo
USTR's Greer says Trump's latest tariffs won't have an economic impact
WORLD
2 hours ago
The new logo of Twitter is seen in this illustration taken, July 24, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File photo
Musk's X adds banking in 'everything app' push
WORLD
2 hours ago
Boats float near the coast of Bab el-Mandeb, Yemen, April 2, 2026. REUTERS/File Photo
Houthis pushing to model Iran's Hormuz control in Red Sea, Yemeni FM says
WORLD
3 hours ago
Museum-level Impressionist works to be auctioned in Paris
WORLD
3 hours ago
Teenagers pose for a photo while holding smartphones in front of an Instagram logo in this illustration created on September 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Meta disregarded its own research on teen harm, Tennessee tells jury
WORLD
4 hours ago
(file photo)
Japan’s LOFT to open first Hong Kong store at MOKO in August
NEWS
27-07-2026 14:33 HKT
Fund managers relocate from Singapore to HK, but sustaining wealth crown demands more than tax breaks
EDITORIAL
27-07-2026 06:08 HKT
FEHD issues enforcement orders after rat infestation spotted at Hung Hom ParknShop
NEWS
14 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.