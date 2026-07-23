Israelis fear Saudi nuclear deal could ignite Mideast arms race

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Trump allies defend him to Israelis anxious over Iran deal
23-06-2026 17:33 HKT
In 'Trump Heights', Israelis not abandoned US president despite Iran deal
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'Promised to us': The Israelis dreaming of settling south Lebanon
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China says will play 'greater role' in ending Mideast fighting
06-05-2026 17:56 HKT
India's cows offer biogas alternative to Mideast energy crunch
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Luxury brands book sales drop as Mideast war takes toll on airport shopping
15-04-2026 14:06 HKT
"In Pakistan's mediation to end Mideast war, China may hold the key"
10-04-2026 16:45 HKT
Japanese airlines mull fuel surcharge hikes due to Mideast war
03-04-2026 16:14 HKT
Greenpeace accuses oil companies of reaping Mideast 'war profits'
01-04-2026 17:04 HKT
What the Mideast war means for China's ties with Iran
31-03-2026 18:21 HKT
Hong Kong passport ranks 14th globally as Asia dominates travel index
22-07-2026 14:29 HKT
$3,000 smoking fine divides construction workers
22-07-2026 17:04 HKT