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WORLD

Israelis fear Saudi nuclear deal could ignite Mideast arms race

WORLD
2 hours ago
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An Israeli flag is seen at the entrance to a school in Kibbutz Amir near Israel's border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, October 10, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
An Israeli flag is seen at the entrance to a school in Kibbutz Amir near Israel's border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, October 10, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

A deal between the United States and Saudi Arabia allowing the kingdom to build nuclear reactors using American technology and to enrich uranium has fuelled fears in Israel of the start of an arms race in the Middle East.

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The agreement, which still needs Congressional approval, that was announced on Wednesday is meant to allow the Saudis to develop a civilian nuclear programme.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his defence and foreign ministers have so far not commented on the deal, which critics say compromises Israel's long-term security interests.

"The nuclear agreement that is coming together with Saudi Arabia, over Israel’s head, is a serious strategic failure that endangers our security," said former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who is seeking to unseat Netanyahu in an October 27 election.

"Nuclear enrichment on Saudi soil could lead to a regional nuclear race and a dangerous loss of control."

Former defence minister Avigdor Lieberman said that "the civilian nuclear program in Saudi Arabia will end in nuclear weapons and will lead to a crazy arms race throughout the entire Middle East."

Israel, which is widely believed to have the region's only nuclear arsenal, must oppose the deal and lobby Congress to stop the deal, he said.

A civil nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia has been in the works for years during both President Donald Trump's first administration and that of former President Joe Biden.

No deal has come together before now, however, in part because of warnings from nonproliferation groups who say that it could offer Saudi Arabia a path to develop a nuclear weapon.

Israelis also had hoped any deal would come as part of a long-sought normalisation agreement between Israel and the Saudis, as envisioned in the Biden plan.

"There is no security official who would say that introducing civilian nuclear capability into Saudi Arabia without integrating the move as part of building a moderate regional alliance is a step that is good for Israel's security," said Benny Gantz, a former defence chief.

Reuters

IsraelisSaudi nuclear dealMideastarms race

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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