Japanese airlines mull fuel surcharge hikes due to Mideast war

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Trump weighs broader cabinet shake-up as Iran war pressure grows
04-04-2026 19:23 HKT
Iran's oil exports from Kharg island increase despite war: media
04-04-2026 18:48 HKT
White House seeks $1.5 tn defense budget as Iran war drives costs
04-04-2026 17:33 HKT
How many people have been killed in the Iran war?
04-04-2026 12:50 HKT
French, Japanese ships cross Strait of Hormuz in first since war
04-04-2026 10:22 HKT
Australians cancel Easter travel as worries mount over fuel crisis
03-04-2026 18:54 HKT
Braving high fuel costs, Filipinos flock to crucifixion spectacle
03-04-2026 17:08 HKT
North Korea to hold burial ceremony for troops killed in Ukraine war
03-04-2026 16:03 HKT
South Korea president says economy on 'wartime footing' over Iran war
02-04-2026 17:55 HKT
A war meant to break Iran could leave Tehran stronger, and Gulf exposed
02-04-2026 17:20 HKT