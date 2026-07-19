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WORLD

Wife says India illegally detaining hunger strike activist

WORLD
3 hours ago
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke (L) sits on an indefinite hunger strike demanding the resignation of India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET examination irregularities in New Delhi on July 19, 2026.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke (L) sits on an indefinite hunger strike demanding the resignation of India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET examination irregularities in New Delhi on July 19, 2026.

The wife of an Indian hunger strike activist taken to hospital against his will accused the government on Sunday of "illegal detention" disguised as medical care.

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Police cited a court order and "deteriorating health condition" on Saturday when they picked up Sonam Wangchuk, who had refused to eat since June 28 in protest of alleged university exam fraud.

The activist, 59, has demanded the education minister's resignation after the leak of test materials that resulted in over 2 million students being forced to retake exams.

Gitanjali J Angmo, Wangchuk's wife, said that she "lost faith" in the government hospital which she said refused her desire to move her husband to a private facility.

"With around 30 police personnel stationed on our floor and well over 100 across the hospital, our movement is severely restricted," Angmo said.

"It is not medical care. It is illegal detention," she said, adding she asked the High Court to allow her to move Wangchuk.

But a Delhi court later on Sunday refused Angmo's petition to transfer Wangchuk to a different hospital.

The government hospital had said late Saturday that Wangchuk had not yet consented to recommended medical interventions.

"Despite repeated counselling by the treating team and the independent expert regarding the urgent need for treatment, the patient has declined intravenous fluids, oral rehydration solution and all medications," the hospital said.

India's parliament session starts on Monday, and opposition parties have backed Wangchuk and ongoing protests in New Delhi, where a few hundred students had joined him around his stage in recent weeks.

Several political and farmers groups are expected to reach the New Delhi protest site, Jantar Mantar, to demonstrate during the parliament session.

The founder of satirical Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) online movement, Abhijeet Dipke, announced on Saturday an indefinite hunger strike after Wangchuk was moved to the hospital.

CJP asked people to join a protest march towards the parliament from Jantar Mantar protest site on Monday, when other groups have also announced similar marches for other causes.

"For a Better Tomorrow, For a Better Education System & Most Importantly for Accountability!" CJP said in a post on X.

On Sunday, a few hundred people gathered around the stage vacated by Wangchuk. Many were carrying posters and photos of the hospitalised activist while others were demanding the education minister's arrest.

Some 2.2 million aspiring medical students sat for a re-examination under tight security last month after the previous test was scrapped following a leak that triggered widespread outrage and fuelled youth protests.

(AFP)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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