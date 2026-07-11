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WORLD

Japan successfully launches, lands reusable rocket

WORLD
3 hours ago
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An optical observation satellite on H-IIA rocket is launched at Tanegashima Space Center on the southwestern island of Tanegashima, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo on January 12, 2024. Kyodo/via REUTERS/File Photo
An optical observation satellite on H-IIA rocket is launched at Tanegashima Space Center on the southwestern island of Tanegashima, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo on January 12, 2024. Kyodo/via REUTERS/File Photo

Japan's space agency said on Saturday its prototype reusable rocket successfully completed the first lift-off and landing test, marking a step forward in the cost-cutting technology dominated by SpaceX.

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The prototype, launched from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)'s test site in Noshiro, Akita region, reached a height of about 10 metres (33 feet), and then landed.

The flight lasted about 40 seconds, according to JAXA.

"I feel we have put a great deal of time and effort into this, and now that the prototype has taken off and landed without problem, I must say I feel a great sense of relief," JAXA's Takashi Ito, who led the launch, told reporters.

Ito said the agency will review data to fully determine the success of the test, but he is "confident" that it "obtained very useful data."

Most rockets are designed for single use, with components falling into the sea, burning up in the atmosphere or remaining in orbit as debris. The first launch stage is considered the most expensive component.

But the deployment of partially reusable rockets would slash launch costs.

SpaceX has been operating its reusable Falcon 9 rocket since 2017.

China, however, achieved its first successful reusable rocket landing on Friday, a breakthrough that could challenge US dominance in the field.

In June last year, a subsidiary of Honda became the first Japanese company to successfully launch and land a reusable rocket.

Japan is racing to boost the international competitiveness of the country's rocket industry.

Its flagship H3 rocket was launched successfully in June, months after a previous mission to put a satellite into orbit ended in failure.

AFP

Japansuccessfullaunchreusable rocket

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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