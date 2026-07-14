logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

US strikes Iran for third night as Trump says deal still 'possible'

WORLD
6 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by - / AFPTV / AFP This screen grab taken from video footage shared by the US Central Command on social media platform X and made available via AFPTV on July 13, 2026 purportedly shows US strikes against Iranian military installations.
Photo by - / AFPTV / AFP This screen grab taken from video footage shared by the US Central Command on social media platform X and made available via AFPTV on July 13, 2026 purportedly shows US strikes against Iranian military installations.

The United States launched a fresh salvo of strikes against Iran early Tuesday, marking a new escalation in the resumption of hostilities, even as US President Donald Trump said a deal with Tehran was still possible.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"We're going to hit them very hard tonight, and we're going to hit them hard tomorrow," Trump told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Monday.

Oil prices shot up more than nine percent over fears of renewed conflict.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced strikes had begun at 2045 GMT, the third consecutive night of attacks.

"These strikes will continue imposing a heavy cost on Iranian forces and degrade their ability to attack innocent civilians and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM said.

Early Tuesday, the United Arab Emirates said Iran had attacked two ships in the vital waterway, killing one crew member and wounding eight others.

The oil-rich UAE is a top US ally in the region and has reported multiple missile and drone strikes from Iran.

"The Ministry of Defence announces that the national tankers Mombasa and Al Bahiyah were targeted by two Iranian cruise missiles while transiting the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz, within Omani territorial waters," the Emirati defence ministry wrote on X.

That reported attack came after Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Monday announced new strikes on Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait and Oman.

- US Congress notified -

 

Trump formally notified Congress last week that the US had resumed military conflict against Iran, the White House confirmed to AFP, giving the Pentagon an additional 60 days to operate in the region without congressional approval.

Trump also threatened to destroy Pickaxe Mountain, a deeply buried nuclear site near Natanz where Western intelligence suspects Iran is building an undeclared enrichment facility.

"Tell the Iranians to be ready. Let them know we're coming (and) there's not a damn thing they can do about it," he told Hewitt.

CENTCOM, following Trump's orders, announced it would reimpose a blockade on Iranian ports beginning at 2000 GMT on Tuesday.

In a post on Truth Social, the president declared the United States would be "known as 'THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT'" and levy a 20 percent fee on all cargo shipped through the waterway.

While Iran's ports would again be blockaded, Trump said "all other countries will have fair and open use of the strait."

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi immediately mocked Trump's toll threat, writing on X that "POTUS is absolutely right" that whoever guarantees safe passage should be compensated -- but that Tehran would charge less.

"20% is of course too much," he said.

Washington has vehemently opposed Tehran's desire to charge tolls in the strait, which international law generally forbids.

 

- 'In crisis' -

 

Despite all signs to the contrary, Trump said Monday that a deal with Tehran to end the Middle East war was still possible.

"Yeah, I think a deal is possible. Sure, I do," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "We had a deal with them two days ago and then they said 'Oh we can't make that deal. We have to negotiate it further.'"

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said earlier Monday that the June memorandum of understanding that formed the basis for the negotiations and lifted the US blockade was "in crisis."

Baqaei said Iran would ignore its obligations under the deal if the Washington did the same, but added that Tehran was continuing talks with mediators from Qatar, Pakistan and Oman to prevent further escalation.

Analyst Bader Al-Saif said the escalating attacks would merely delay a permanent agreement.

"Both sides want to end the impasse on their own terms, and they are increasingly finding it difficult to do so. Hence the return to and increase in the scale of attacks," said Al-Saif, an associate fellow at Chatham House.

 

- 'Act of war' -

 

Iranian state media reported deaths in the latest US strikes, which it said targeted large areas across the south and west.

At least four explosions were heard Monday east of Bandar Abbas, which sits on the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state media reported, citing a reporter in the port city's province.

At least 25 people have been killed in Iran since hostilities resumed Wednesday, according to an AFP tally based on Iranian announcements.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had struck US military targets and bases in Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait, state media reported.

Iran insists it only targets US interests in the Gulf, but the spokesman for its military command said any collaboration by Gulf countries with the United States would be considered "an act of war."

AFP

USstrikesIranthird nightTrumpdeal

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Hengli Petrochemical's new refining, petrochemical complex is seen at Changxing island in Dalian, Liaoning province, China July 16, 2018. Picture taken July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Chen Aizhu/File Photo
Oil hits one-month high as US, Iran step up attacks in Strait of Hormuz
FINANCE
1 hour ago
REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Tariff refunds push US June budget deficit to US$120 billion
FINANCE
2 hours ago
A projectile approaches a target at an unknown location, during what U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) says are strikes on Iran, in this screen grab taken from a handout video released on July 12, 2026. U.S. Central Command/Handout via REUTERS
US says it has completed its latest wave of strikes on Iran
WORLD
3 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media during an executive order signing in the Oval Office of the White House on July 13, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump signed two executive orders related to the transfer of federal land to the State of Utah. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images/AFP
US vows campaign to end ICC 'threat' to Americans
WORLD
4 hours ago
Trump says US reinstates blockade of Strait of Hormuz after new clashes with Iran
WORLD
13 hours ago
A large American flag flies on the north lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. November 11, 2025. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
White House to rally utilities, data centers for AI power cost pledge, sources say
INNOVATION
18 hours ago
Illustration photo shows various medicine pills in their original packaging in Brussels, Belgium August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Illustratio
China innovative drug out-licensing deal value reaches new high in first half of 2026, says CCTV
FINANCE
21 hours ago
Luojiashan tanker anchored in Muscat as Iran vows to close the Strait of Hormuz, in Muscat, Oman, March 7, 2026. REUTERS
Oil jumps 4 percent as new military strikes threaten Hormuz shipments
FINANCE
13-07-2026 11:39 HKT
Iran newspaper lists Trump, European leaders as revenge targets
WORLD
13-07-2026 02:59 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Iran expands attacks on Gulf states after US strikes, says Strait of Hormuz closed
WORLD
13-07-2026 02:57 HKT
65 arrested as police bust illegal nightclub and gambling dens
NEWS
12-07-2026 19:00 HKT
Mainland woman arrested after allegedly using counterfeit $1,000 banknotes
NEWS
13-07-2026 12:56 HKT
Low-income households entering work to get up to $45,000
NEWS
18 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.