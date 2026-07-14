US says it has completed its latest wave of strikes on Iran

The U.S. military said late on Monday its forces have completed their latest wave of strikes on Iran that the U.S. Central Command began earlier in the day at the direction of President Donald Trump.

"During the five-hour mission, U.S. forces successfully struck military targets across Iran including Bushehr, Chah Bahar, Jask, Konarak, Abu Musa, and Bandar Abbas," the Central Command said in a statement on X.

It marked a third consecutive night of strikes against Iran as Trump said he was reinstating a blockade of Iranian shipping while proposing to charge a 20% fee to guard the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's top joint military command said the U.S. had no role in determining the future of the waterway and would not be allowed to intervene.

Iran announced over the weekend it was closing the vital waterway.

The Iran war began when the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on February 28 and Iran responded with its own strikes on Israel and Gulf states that host U.S. bases.

U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran and Israeli attacks on Lebanon during the war have killed thousands and displaced millions.