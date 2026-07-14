US says it has completed its latest wave of strikes on Iran

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Oil jumps 4 percent as new military strikes threaten Hormuz shipments
13-07-2026 11:39 HKT
US launches new strikes on Iran after container ship hit in Hormuz
12-07-2026 11:33 HKT
Trump says US, Iran agree to continue talks but ceasefire over
11-07-2026 15:54 HKT
US issues fresh Iran-related sanctions as conflict flares
11-07-2026 14:52 HKT
China temporarily bans helium exports as US-Iran tensions flare again
10-07-2026 19:15 HKT
Intense sand and dust storms struck China, US in 2025: UN
10-07-2026 17:42 HKT
65 arrested as police bust illegal nightclub and gambling dens
12-07-2026 19:00 HKT