Bahrain army accuses Iran of targeting civilians

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Bahrain's military on Monday accused Iran of targeting civilians with its latest attacks on the kingdom, after Tehran said it had struck US military facilities and infrastructure there.
"Iran continues its systematic hostile approach through its heinous attacks with missiles and drones that target civilians in the Kingdom of Bahrain," the general command of Bahrain's military said in a statement, adding that air defences "intercepted and destroyed a number of Iranian aerial attacks" on Monday morning.
(AFP)