Trump skips new Air Force One on part of return from Turkey NATO summit

US President Donald Trump used his old Air Force One plane to leave Turkey after a NATO summit, sending his new Qatari-gifted jet on ahead to Britain, where he switched planes for the journey to Washington.

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Trump said on his Truth Social network he was sending the new jet to Mildenhall airbase so that service members would have a "chance to tour the Aircraft."

"Everybody is so excited, and we thought that they should be the first. For old time's sake, we'll be taking the former Air Force One, from Turkey," Trump added.

But the switch from the new jet on its maiden foreign trip sparked speculation it was because its security features were lacking -- particularly as the US launched fresh strikes against Iran, which borders Turkey.

The New York Times reported late Wednesday that the switch was made at the request of the US Secret Service "as a security precaution."

The US newspaper, citing unnamed sources, said that the new plane lacks some capabilities of the old plane, but that the switch was not made because of a specific threat.

Reporters were told to keep window shades closed in the press cabin during take-off, without explanation.

Photo: Reuters

In a press conference, Trump sidestepped safety questions but alluded to previous alleged assassination attempts by Iran.

"I speak about it a lot because the life of a president is very dangerous," he said.

Later, aboard the new Air Force One, Trump told a reporter, "you're probably on a dangerous flight because of the sleazebags we have to deal with" -- an apparent reference to Iran, who he went on to refer to as "sick people."

Asked if he was aware of a credible threat from Iran, Trump only said, "I have a threat all the time. I'm number one on their list."

Qatar's royal family donated the 747-8 plane last year after Trump complained about the state of the two aging jets that have served as the US presidential plane since 1990.

The new plane was rapidly retrofitted and equipped with security features before making its first flight with Trump on July 1.

It features a new red, white and navy blue colour scheme in a change from the previous white and light blue livery.

Two brand new Boeing Air Force Ones are due to be delivered later this decade after a series of delays.

Critics have raised a host of ethical, constitutional and security concerns about the gifting of an aircraft worth hundreds of millions of dollars by a foreign power like Qatar.

AFP