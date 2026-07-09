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WORLD

Trump says he will ask Supreme Court to rehear birthright citizenship case

WORLD
1 hour ago
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People walk in front of the Supreme Court building, as the court is set to issue the final rulings of its nine-month term, in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 30, 2026. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
People walk in front of the Supreme Court building, as the court is set to issue the final rulings of its nine-month term, in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 30, 2026. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to rehear a case challenging his executive order curtailing birthright citizenship, a long-shot bid to reverse the court's rejection of one of his signature policies.

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The court last month rejected Trump's attempt to restrict birthright citizenship in the U.S., ruling that his directive violated language in the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment that confers citizenship to those born in the United States who are "subject to the jurisdiction thereof."

The U.S. Supreme Court rarely grants requests to rehear cases and has not done so after issuing a ruling in an argued case in decades.

The Republican president called the decision, which was authored by conservative Chief Justice John Roberts, a "miscarriage of justice."

"AMERICAN CITIZENSHIP IS NOT FOR SALE! In fact, that is a crime, and therefore, the Supreme Court’s ruling is wrong," Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social. "I will be asking for a Rehearing by the United States Supreme Court, IMMEDIATELY."

Trump, who has repeatedly tested the limits of presidential power in domestic and foreign policy, issued an executive order ending birthright citizenship last year on his first day back in office as part of a suite of policies to ⁠crack down on legal and illegal immigration.

Reuters

TrumpSupreme Courtbirthright citizenship

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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