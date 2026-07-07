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WORLD

Trump vows to hit Iran 'hard', but says not looking for long war

WORLD
53 mins ago
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US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States would hit Iran "hard", though he expected the latest military flare-up to end quickly and left the door open to more talks.

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The US leader had earlier said the ceasefire with Iran was over after the latest fighting, which led mediators Pakistan and Qatar and the United Nations to call for de-escalation.

Efforts to end the Middle East war took a hit following the fighting sparked by Iranian attacks on ships in the vital Strait of Hormuz.

The strategic shipping route remains a flashpoint in the conflict, which began in late February with US-Israeli strikes that killed Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei -- to be buried in his hometown of Mashhad on Thursday.

Tehran insists on controlling the strait, saying it will charge fees for passage and threatening to hit vessels that deviate from its authorised route.

Its military struck at least three ships in recent days, prompting extensive US strikes against Iranian targets Tuesday followed by retaliatory attacks from Iran on Gulf countries.

"We're gonna hit 'em hard tonight," Trump said at a NATO summit in Ankara in reference to Iran, adding: "They violate the agreement every day."

Later, however, he added that "anything that happens is going to be over very quickly... We're not looking for long term".

Oil prices jumped eight percent after Trump's earlier comments that the ceasefire was "over".

UN chief Antonio Guterres, meanwhile, called "on all parties to exercise maximum restraint" -- as did Pakistan, a key mediator in the US-Iran talks.

Iran said Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Qatar's prime minister had spoken over the phone on Wednesday and "underscored the importance of using diplomatic means to resolve regional issues".

'Anxious'

Both the US and Iran said they had hit dozens of targets, placing fresh strain on their interim deal to end the war.

Iranian state media reported a wave of explosions around the strait, including six on the island of Qeshm, seven in the city of Sirik and more in the major port city of Bandar Abbas.

It later reported a series of blasts in the coastal city of Bushehr, which hosts the country's only civilian nuclear power plant and lies near Kharg island, the main oil terminal through which 90 percent of Iran's crude exports transit.

Iran's official IRNA news agency said a member of the military's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) had been killed, while the foreign ministry said monitoring and observation sites had been hit on the southern coast.

Iranian state television later said US strikes killed eight military personnel.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces had struck more than 80 targets, including Iranian air-defence systems, coastal radar sites and 60 IRGC small boats.

Tehran's reply came quickly, with the Guards saying they hit dozens of US military facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain, where an AFP journalist heard blasts.

Kuwait said it had intercepted two ballistic missiles and 13 drones, while the Iranian army said it had also attacked US forces at Sheikh Isa air base in Bahrain.

Nawal Saad, a Bahraini civil servant, lamented that "the spectre of war is looming once more", saying "I do not want to go through that experience of fear and anxiety again".

Hamad Althunayyan, an assistant professor at Kuwait University, said Tehran views Bahrain and Kuwait "as the most accessible and lower cost pressure points in the Gulf".

'Hyperbolic rhetoric'

Oman, which sits on the other side of Hormuz from Iran, condemned the targeting of Bahrain and Kuwait as well as the strikes on ships, but without blaming Iran.

The former mediator has not blamed Iran for attacks throughout the war in an effort to maintain its neutrality, which is being tested by talks with Tehran over the administration of Hormuz.

Washington wants free passage for ships while Iran is insisting on fees and has refused to allow vessels to pass through Omani waters.
All three vessels recently struck were sailing close to Oman, which had proposed a temporary transit corridor hugging its coastline.

Maritime traffic had tentatively resumed after Washington and Tehran signed the deal last month.

But almost 6,000 seafarers "remain stranded" in the area, International Maritime Organisation chief Arsenio Dominguez said Wednesday.

An analyst told AFP the cost of returning to full-blown war would be too high for both sides.

"I think Trump's rhetoric is, as usual, hyperbolic, and doesn't necessarily mean that the MoU has collapsed", said Ali Vaez, Iran project director at the International Crisis Group.

"Both sides are trying to negotiate the fine print of the MoU through the use of force because the MoU left a lot of issues either unresolved or ambiguous," he added.

AFP

Iran WarTrump

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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