logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

US soldier charged with making $400,000 on Maduro removal bets

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is escorted, as he heads towards the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse in Manhattan for an initial appearance to face U.S. federal charges including narco-terrorism, conspiracy, drug trafficking, money laundering and others, at Downtown Manhattan Heliport, in New York City, U.S., January 5, 2026. REUTERS/Adam Gray/File Photo
Captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is escorted, as he heads towards the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse in Manhattan for an initial appearance to face U.S. federal charges including narco-terrorism, conspiracy, drug trafficking, money laundering and others, at Downtown Manhattan Heliport, in New York City, U.S., January 5, 2026. REUTERS/Adam Gray/File Photo

A U.S. Army soldier involved in the capture of Nicolas Maduro has been charged with making $400,000 by betting on the removal of the ousted Venezuelan leader, the Justice Department said on Thursday. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In the weeks leading up to Maduro's January 3 capture, Gannon Ken Van Dyke, a master sergeant with U.S. Army Special Forces, used sensitive classified information to make wagers on prediction market Polymarket that U.S. forces would enter Venezuela and that Maduro would be out of power.

A grand jury in Manhattan federal court indicted Van Dyke, 38, on charges of unlawful use of confidential government information for personal gain, theft of nonpublic government information, commodities fraud, wire fraud, and making an unlawful monetary transaction.

The case appeared to mark the first time the department had brought insider trading charges involving a prediction market.

"Our men and women in uniform are trusted with classified information in order to accomplish their mission as safely and effectively as possible, and are prohibited from using this highly sensitive information for personal financial gain,” Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement.

POLYMARKET SAYS IT COOPERATED

Defense attorney information for Van Dyke was not immediately available. He is expected to be presented before a judge in North Carolina later on Thursday, the Justice Department said.

The Pentagon deferred comment to the Justice Department. Asked by reporters about the arrest, President Donald Trump said he was not familiar with the case but that it reminded him of Pete Rose, who was banned from Major League Baseball over a gambling scandal.

"That's like Pete Rose betting on his own team," Trump said. "If he bet against his team, that would be no good, but he bet on his own team. I'll look into it."

In a post on X, Polymarket said it had referred the matter to the Justice Department. "Insider trading has no place on Polymarket. Today's arrest is proof the system works," the post read.

INVOLVED IN 'PLANNING AND EXECUTION' OF MADURO CAPTURE

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission also brought civil charges against Van Dyke.

Van Dyke has been an active-duty soldier in the U.S. Army since 2008 and had most recently been stationed at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, according to the indictment.

Prosecutors said Van Dyke was involved in the "planning and execution" of the Maduro capture, but did not go into detail. The indictment made note of a photograph Van Dyke uploaded to his Google account in the early morning of January 3, hours after the U.S. military brought Maduro to the USS Iwo Jima amphibious assault ship.

"That photograph depicts Van Dyke on what appears to be the deck of a ship at sea, at sunrise wearing U.S. military fatigues, and carrying a rifle, standing alongside three other individuals wearing U.S. military fatigues," the indictment read.

Reuters

USsoldiercharged$400000Maduroremovalbets

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

Top News
Read More
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, next to President Donald Trump, speaks to the media in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 23, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
US says it does not object to Iran playing in World Cup but people with ties to IRGC won't be allowed
WORLD
32 mins ago
Revellers smoke cannabis at the Mile High 420 Festival in Denver, Colorado, U.S., April 20, 2026. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
US to loosen marijuana rules in major shift for $47 billion industry
WORLD
1 hour ago
US business activity recovers in April, war with Iran is boosting prices, S&P Global survey shows
FINANCE
13 hours ago
Chinese national flags flutter on top of the Great Hall of the People amid snowfall ahead of the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, China, March 4, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/ File Photo
China urges US to abide by one-China principle after Taiwan flight permit criticism
CHINA
19 hours ago
U.S. Secretary of the Navy John Phelan speaks, after President Donald Trump announced the Navy's "Golden Fleet", at Mar-a-lago in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 22, 2025. REUTERS/Jessica Koscielniak/File Photo
US Navy Secretary Phelan fired, sources say
WORLD
23-04-2026 12:07 HKT
Ships and boats in the Strait of Hormuz, Musandam, Oman, April 22, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer
Iran tightens control of Hormuz after US calls off renewed attacks
WORLD
23-04-2026 11:47 HKT
Chairman of the House Oversight Committee James Comer (R-KY) speaks during the House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing investigating fraud in Minnesota state social services, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 4, 2026. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
US House Oversight members divided on Ghislaine Maxwell pardon, chairman says
WORLD
23-04-2026 10:37 HKT
Photo by ANDREJ IVANOV / AFP Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks during a press conference at the West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on April 14, 2026.
US doesn't dictate terms of trade talks: Carney
WORLD
23-04-2026 10:04 HKT
Photo by ASIF HASSAN / AFP A man reads a newspaper with a front page article referring to anticipated US-Iran peace talks, at a stall in Islamabad on April 22, 2026.
Pakistan's capital holds its breath with US-Iran talks in limbo
WORLD
22-04-2026 20:35 HKT
A U.S. Marine from the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli rappels onto the Iranian-flagged cargo ship M/V Touska, in what the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) says is an operation to board and seize the cargo ship, in this screen grab taken from a handout video released on April 20, 2026. U.S. Central Command via X/Handout via REUTERS
China denies US-detained ship in Middle East contained 'gift' for Iran
CHINA
22-04-2026 18:18 HKT
logo
(Video) Mid-air altercation turns into ‘in-flight spectacle’ on AirAsia flight
SOCIAL BUZZ
17 hours ago
HK securities watchdog reaches a deal with PwC for $1 bln compensation over China Evergrande audits
FINANCE
19 hours ago
Rolex and diamond ring stolen from sleeping man in Tsim Sha Tsui park
NEWS
22-04-2026 12:18 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.