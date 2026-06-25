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WORLD

Venezuela twin quakes kill at least 32, injure more than 700

WORLD
4 hours ago
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Photo by FEDERICO PARRA / AFP People look at a collapsed building in the Altamira neighbourhood following an earthquake in Caracas on June 24, 2026.
Photo by FEDERICO PARRA / AFP People look at a collapsed building in the Altamira neighbourhood following an earthquake in Caracas on June 24, 2026.

Powerful twin earthquakes have killed 32 people and injured more than 700 in Venezuela, the nation's interim president said Thursday, after the massive shocks collapsed entire buildings and sent people running in panic.

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Rescue workers and residents were seen clambering on piles of rubble in the hunt for survivors after the disaster that prompted leader Delcy Rodriguez to declare a state of emergency.

The earthquakes of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 struck the same area of Venezuela on Wednesday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), causing buildings in the capital to crumble and forcing the closure of the country's main airport.

Addressing the nation early Thursday, Rodriguez said the government had "received reports of 32 deaths" and "more than 700 injured," adding she did not yet have data on the "hardest-hit region" of La Guaira, located near the capital.

Rodriguez said earlier that 20 aftershocks had followed the quakes.

The quakes triggered panic in the capital and drove people into the streets, AFP journalists saw.

"The stairs came away, the whole wall cracked. Things fell from the ceiling. It was horrible," said 54-year-old bank employee Odalis Escalona.

The United States is "immediately deploying search and rescue teams, medical resources, and humanitarian assistance to Venezuela," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump said late Wednesday that "the two major earthquakes that just hit the great people of Venezuela are both massive in scale and have left a devastating number of deaths."

An AFP journalist saw a 22-story building completely destroyed in the capital's Altamira neighborhood, where people cried out relatives' names as volunteers climbed over the rubble.

"We need flashlights," one of them said.

The first quake, with an epicenter 21 kilometers (13 miles) west of the coastal town of Moron, occurred at 2204 GMT, USGS said. Within a minute, a 7.5-magnitude quake struck about 45 kilometers away.

"This earthquake was the second event in a doublet. This magnitude 7.5 mainshock was preceded by 39 seconds by a 7.2 foreshock," USGS said.

Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello asked people to leave their homes, adding that gas supplies had been cut to several buildings as a precaution.

"We have some damaged structures and we don't want any kind of accident involving gas to occur," he said.

The Maiquetia International Airport, located near Caracas, was closed due to "serious damage" to its infrastructure, Rodriguez said, with social media posts showing its severely damaged facilities.

 

- 'We couldn't get out' -

 

The tremors struck at a depth of 22 kilometers and 10 kilometers, respectively.

They prompted screams of panic at a shopping center in Caracas, an AFP journalist observed.

"It was unbelievable, I don't even know how long it lasted," said shopkeeper Heidi Romero, who was on the top floor when the quake struck.

"We went out through the emergency stairs; that's how they got us out," the 42-year-old told AFP.

Dozens more in the capital exited buildings and waited outside before returning to their offices and homes.

Carmen Guedez, 69, was in the same room as her bedridden sister when she felt the jolt.

"It kept getting stronger," said the administrator, who lives in a hilly middle-class neighborhood above the capital. "I started to see the windows begin to move and then everything shook."

She described how she "huddled together" with her sister and a neighbor, adding that "we couldn't get out. The neighbors are still out on the street."

The states of Trujillo, Carabobo, Miranda and La Guaira were the hardest hit, according to Cabello.

 

- Further afield -

 

The quake was felt as far away as the Colombian capital of Bogota, where alarms sounded and some residents evacuated buildings as a precaution.

Freddy Tovar, coordinator of Colombia's National Seismological Network, said they had received more than 200 reports of tremors nationwide.

"The conditions of this seismic event mean that some aftershocks may occur, which could also be widely felt across Colombian territory," he said in a video posted on X.

The Colombian disaster management agency UNGRD ruled out the possibility of a tsunami taking place in the aftermath.

"NO tsunami, NO danger from a recent earthquake," the US National Tsunami Warning Center said in an X post.

The strongest tremors in earthquake-prone Venezuela's recent history occurred in the northeast in 1997, killing 73 people, and in Caracas in 1967, when 236 people died.

Shortly after the twin quakes on Wednesday, a 7.2-magnitude tremor hit northern Japan, the country's weather agency said, with no casualties or material damage reported.

AFP

Updated 4.20pm

Venezuelastate of emergencytwin quakes

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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