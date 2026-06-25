Netherlands records first euthanasia death of child under 12 since law change

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Japan battle back to draw 2-2 with Netherlands in Texas thriller
15-06-2026 07:15 HKT
Netherlands returns 3,500-year-old looted sculpture to Egypt
06-02-2026 17:12 HKT
12-year-old boy dies in suspected To Kwa Wan suicide
26-01-2026 04:28 HKT
Tencent-backed fintech Airwallex to invest in the Netherlands
05-01-2026 21:58 HKT
China repeats call for Dutch takeover of Nexperia to be canceled
26-11-2025 22:04 HKT
Netherlands suspends Nexperia state control, China talks continue
19-11-2025 18:11 HKT
Eric Tsang and his daughter pocket 8pc profit on The Cliveden home sale
23-06-2026 15:13 HKT
Human skull found hanging from tree on Round Island near Chung Hom Kok
24-06-2026 01:50 HKT