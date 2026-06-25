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WORLD

Netherlands records first euthanasia death of child under 12 since law change

WORLD
34 mins ago
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A child under the age of 12 has died through euthanasia for the first time since the Netherlands extended the law to include this age group two years ago, Health Minister Sophie Hermans confirmed on Monday.

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The case, which occurred late last year, has been reported to the review committee for late-term abortions and medically assisted deaths of children. It has also been referred to the public prosecution service, as with all euthanasia cases, to determine whether doctors complied with strict rules that protect them from prosecution.

No details on the child's age, gender or medical condition were disclosed.

When the law was extended to under-12s, politicians expected about five cases per year. Previously, terminally ill children in this age group could only end their lives through palliative sedation or by refusing food and water.

Euthanasia in the Netherlands is only permitted if the patient requests it and a doctor agrees they are suffering unbearably with no prospect of relief. Parents must give consent for children under 12, and doctors must involve the child in the decision as far as they are capable.

Netherlands euthanasia child death

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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