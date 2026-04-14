Pro-EU Magyar vows 'new era' in Hungary after ousting Orban

Within hours of becoming Hungary's prime minister-elect, Peter Magyar pledged on Monday to usher in a "new era" after defeating long-time nationalist leader Viktor Orban in an election seen as a blow to hard-right populism.

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Orban, a self-described "thorn" in the European Union's side, who was backed by US President Donald Trump and maintained close ties to Moscow, was ousted in Sunday's ballot after 16 years in power in the EU and NATO member.

Hungarians fed up with corruption handed the conservative Tisza party of former government insider Magyar a decisive victory, with a two-thirds majority in parliament. The vote saw a record turnout and Magyar's achievement received widespread international praise.

Magyar, 45, said he would do "everything in our power" to ensure the "beginning of a new era". Hungarians "didn't vote for a mere change of government, but for a complete regime change," he declared.

He began by promising on Monday to limit the prime minister's mandate to two terms, "a total of eight years" or half the time that Orban had spent at the helm.

In power since 2010, Orban has transformed the central European country of 9.5 million people into a model of "illiberal democracy", making wide-ranging reforms that restricted civil rights and the independence of the judiciary, media and academia.

Orban, 62, frequently clashed with Brussels, which has frozen billions of euros in funds over rule-of-law concerns.

- 'No time to waste' -

Magyar said he was "willing to take on" reforms, including anti-graft measures, to seek to unlock the funds.

He urged President Tamas Sulyok, an Orban ally, to convene parliament "as soon as possible".

The president has 30 days, until May 12, to call a session. And Sulyok said he had invited party leaders to a meeting on Wednesday.

"Our country has no time to waste. Hungary is in trouble in every respect. It has been plundered, looted, betrayed, indebted and ruined," Magyar told reporters.

Many EU leaders welcomed Magyar's win. The Kremlin said it hoped for "pragmatic" relations with Hungary's new government, while China -- which Orban also courted -- congratulated Magyar.

Magyar thanked Moscow and Beijing for "being open to pragmatic cooperation, just as Hungary is."

Orban conceded defeat on Sunday, saying the message was "painful but unambiguous".

Magyar was a longstanding supporter of Orban and his Fidesz party before becoming his most serious challenger.

He stepped into frontline politics just two years ago, promising to fight corruption and offering better public services.

He garnered support against a backdrop of economic stagnation and despite an electoral system skewed in favour of Orban's Fidesz.

Ahead of the vote, US Vice President JD Vance, a fervent supporter of far-right parties in Europe, visited Hungary last week to attend a rally with Orban.

Vance said Monday he was "sad" that Orban had lost, but promised Washington would work with his successor.

Trump had promised to back Hungary with the United States' "economic might" if Orban won a new term.

Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton said it was "a significant defeat for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, for Trump and for the forces of authoritarianism around the world".

- 'Weight lifted off' -

The election "could mark a real turning point for Donald Trump's culture war in Europe", said Pawel Zerka, senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

It gave "confidence (to) pro-European forces across the continent" and meant that association with Trump's culture war was now becoming "more of a liability than an asset", he said.

Orban, who repeatedly blocked EU moves to help Ukraine fight Russia's invasion, made Ukraine a central campaign issue, portraying Kyiv as "hostile" to Hungary.

Like Orban, Magyar opposes sending EU military aid to Ukraine or offering Ukraine a fast-track route to join the 27-nation bloc.

He reiterated that stance on Monday, saying: "We are talking about a country at war. It is completely out of the question for the European Union to admit a country at war."

On election night, jubilant supporters poured into the streets to celebrate in the capital, Budapest.

"At long last it feels so good to be Hungarian. It's like a weight lifted off our shoulders," Csilla Bekesi, 25, told AFP.

AFP