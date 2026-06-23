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WORLD

Trump threatens prison for damage to Washington Reflecting Pool

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Photo by KENT NISHIMURA / AFP Workers turn a valve at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool following the completion of recent renovations in Washington, DC, on June 22, 2026.
Photo by KENT NISHIMURA / AFP Workers turn a valve at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool following the completion of recent renovations in Washington, DC, on June 22, 2026.

US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened jail time for anyone seeking to damage one of his signature renovation projects, the Reflecting Pool at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, whose overhaul has become a political flashpoint.

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Trump brought in contractors to drain the 610-meter pool and repaint it "American flag blue." But soon after completion of the work the coating has begun to peel off and algae turned the pool's water a mucky green -- setbacks the president blamed on vandals, without providing evidence.

"Of the MANY Statues and Fountains that we rebuilt, renovated, cleaned, and fixed, the only one that was Vandalized was the Reflecting Pool, which is being taken care of, ASAP!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Monday morning.

"Please remember that there is a 10 year prison sentence for the destruction, or even the attempted destruction, of such things - Which will be fully enforced!" he added.

Law enforcement for the National Park Service told AFP that "five individuals have been arrested for vandalism and five additional individuals were issued federal citations."

From the algae blooms to peeling paint and green-tinted water, the reflecting pool has faced a string of setbacks since Trump ordered its renovation, a project his critics call a metaphor for his chaotic leadership, and a narcissistic extravagance.

Trump, a real estate developer by profession, has blamed unspecified "sick, deranged" people for vandalizing the pool.

Later on Monday, Trump said on Truth Social that his administration was "preparing lawsuits against ABC," a national broadcaster, "for false reporting" related to the pool.

The president has launched a series of projects around Washington to put his stamp on the city, the main one being his expensive plan to build a huge ballroom at the White House.

The beautification drive has drawn criticism over the projects' cost -- estimated to be at least $14 million, per US media -- and the lack of transparency in the awarding of contracts at a time when many Americans are struggling with inflation made worse by the war Trump launched with Israel against Iran.

AFP

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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