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WORLD

India says ties with China normalising as top officials meet in Delhi

WORLD
1 hour ago
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India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval looks on in Saint Petersburg, Russia September 12, 2024. Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool via REUTERS
India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval looks on in Saint Petersburg, Russia September 12, 2024. Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool via REUTERS

Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval spoke with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday on the sidelines of a BRICS National Security Advisers' meeting in New Delhi, India's foreign ministry said.

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Here are some details:

  • India, chair of the BRICS group, is hosting a meeting of the BRICS national security advisers in New Delhi on Monday and Tuesday.

  • India's foreign ministry described the talks between Doval and Wang as "constructive and forward-looking".

  • The two leaders discussed recent developments in their relationship and 'noted progress towards gradual normalisation', according to the statement.

  • Relations between the neighbours improved in 2024, ending years of friction that began with a border clash in 2020.

  • "We must respect each other's core interests, properly handle sensitive issues", Wang said in a Chinese foreign ministry readout.

  • Wang urged the resumption of bilateral dialogue mechanisms, and promoting exchanges in trade, finance, law enforcement and media.

  • Wang also said the BRICS mechanism should actively advocate the promotion of the multi-polarisation process.

  • BRICS brings together founders, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa as well as other, more recent joiners.

Reuters

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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