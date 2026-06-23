India says ties with China normalising as top officials meet in Delhi

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Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval spoke with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday on the sidelines of a BRICS National Security Advisers' meeting in New Delhi, India's foreign ministry said.
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Here are some details:
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India, chair of the BRICS group, is hosting a meeting of the BRICS national security advisers in New Delhi on Monday and Tuesday.
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India's foreign ministry described the talks between Doval and Wang as "constructive and forward-looking".
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The two leaders discussed recent developments in their relationship and 'noted progress towards gradual normalisation', according to the statement.
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Relations between the neighbours improved in 2024, ending years of friction that began with a border clash in 2020.
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"We must respect each other's core interests, properly handle sensitive issues", Wang said in a Chinese foreign ministry readout.
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Wang urged the resumption of bilateral dialogue mechanisms, and promoting exchanges in trade, finance, law enforcement and media.
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Wang also said the BRICS mechanism should actively advocate the promotion of the multi-polarisation process.
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BRICS brings together founders, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa as well as other, more recent joiners.
Reuters