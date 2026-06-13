logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Woman seriously injured in shark attack at Sydney beach

WORLD
26 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Police and emergency personnel at the scene after reports of a shark attack at Coogee Beach in Sydney, Australia, June 13, 2026. REUTERS/Hollie Adams
Police and emergency personnel at the scene after reports of a shark attack at Coogee Beach in Sydney, Australia, June 13, 2026. REUTERS/Hollie Adams

A woman swimmer was seriously injured in a shark attack at a Sydney beach on Saturday, authorities said, in the latest of a spate of shark attacks off Australia's coast.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Emergency services were called to Coogee Beach in the east of Sydney, Australia's largest city, in the morning on reports that the 35-year-old had been bitten by a large shark about 30 metres (100 feet) from the shore.

"The woman was pulled from the water by members of the public who commenced first aid," police said in a statement, adding that the victim suffered serious arm and leg injuries.

"She has large flesh wounds to the leg and the arms that are going to require a lot of surgery," New South Wales Ambulance Inspector Mike Corlis told reporters at Coogee Beach.

Coogee Beach and others in the city's Randwick Council area were closed for 24 hours following the attack.

"We'll be working closely with the New South Wales government, awaiting instruction as to when it is safe to reopen," council Mayor Dylan Parker told reporters.

A witness to the attack, Nicola Logan, told Reuters at Coogee Beach that she saw a "massive pool of blood" in the water, then "a lady kind of motioning to swim, lots of splashing, and then a ski paddler was out trying to bring her in".

A week earlier, a man died after being attacked by a shark while fishing off ​the coast of Western Australia state, in the latest fatal incident.

Last month, a 39-year-old man died after being attacked while ​fishing on ⁠Queensland's Great Barrier Reef. Ten days earlier, a ​38-year-old was fatally mauled off an ​island near ⁠Perth in Western Australia.

Dozens of beaches along Australia's east coast, including in Sydney, were closed in January ⁠after ​four shark attacks in two days. Those followed heavy rain that created murky water, attracting sharks and reducing their ​visibility.

Most shark attacks occur along the east and southeast seaboard of Australia, which ⁠averages ​around 20 such incidents a ​year, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.

Reuters

Womanseriously injuredshark attackSydney beach

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The badge of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is embroidered on a polo shirt of an ICE employee, at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement two-day job fair in Texas to help fill vacancies for deportation officers and attorneys, in Arlington, Texas, U.S. August 26, 2025. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber
Woman, her 5 children released from longest ICE detention of a family under Trump
WORLD
24-04-2026 13:55 HKT
Photo by JOSEP LAGO / AFP Firefighters and rescue personnel work at the site where at least one person died and four were seriously injured when a regional service train collided with a collapsed wall between Sant Sadurni d'Anoia and Gelida, near Barcelona, early January 21, 2026.
One dead, four seriously injured in train accident near Barcelona
WORLD
21-01-2026 10:39 HKT
Photo by ADNAN BECI / AFP. Protestors hold national flags as they gather in front of Albania's Prime Minister's Office, in Tirana, on June 8, 2026 during a demonstration against the construction of a luxury resort near a protected natural area, against the construction of a luxury resort near a protected natural area in Zvernec near Vlore.
Albanian PM rallies support as Trump-linked resort row festers
WORLD
4 mins ago
Participants parade with a huge rainbow flag during the Seoul Queer Culture Festival in Seoul, South Korea, June 1, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Thousands gather for Seoul queer festival, counter-rally
WORLD
30 mins ago
People walk next to a symbolic mock-up of an Iranian missile, on a street in Tehran, Iran, June 11, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iran peace deal looms while new military action flares near Strait of Hormuz
WORLD
1 hour ago
Workers prepare to remove lettering from the facade of the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, following a federal judge’s order to remove U.S. President Donald Trump's name from the institution, in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 12, 2026. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
Judge keeps order in place to remove Trump's name from Kennedy Center
WORLD
1 hour ago
Members of the French Gendarmerie and Italian Carabinieri patrol together in the streets of Yvoire, on June 12, 2026 during a new Franco-Italian Operational Unit (UOFI) prior to the G7 Summit in Evian. (Photo by Jeff PACHOUD / AFP)
Trump faces G7 after year of trade wrath, diplomatic bluster
WORLD
2 hours ago
S midfielder #07 Giovanni Reyna celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's fourth goal during the 2026 World Cup Group D football match between USA and Paraguay at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood on June 12, 2026. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)
USA launch World Cup with Paraguay rout, Canada snatch draw
WORLD
2 hours ago
Anthropic logo, a keyboard, and a robotic hand in this illustration taken June 5, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Anthropic disables most advanced AI models after US order limiting foreign access
WORLD
2 hours ago
The OpenAI logo in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
OpenAI under investigation by group of state attorneys general, source says
WORLD
3 hours ago
(File Photo)
Heavy rain and squally thunderstorms forecast for Hong Kong as monsoon and low-pressure trough approach
NEWS
19 hours ago
(File photo)
Nine-day rainy spell to hit HK with heavy showers and thunderstorms expected 
NEWS
11-06-2026 22:45 HKT
Former TVB actress Barbara Chan passes away at 65 following battle with chronic illness
ENTERTAINMENT
16 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.