logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Sydney's new international airport to welcome first passengers in October

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
A sign stands on the roof of the new Western Sydney International Airport, after Qantas Airways and Jetstar announced they will launch commercial passenger services from the airport after its opening on October 25, in Luddenham, Western Sydney, Australia, June 10, 2026. REUTERS/Hollie Adams
A sign stands on the roof of the new Western Sydney International Airport, after Qantas Airways and Jetstar announced they will launch commercial passenger services from the airport after its opening on October 25, in Luddenham, Western Sydney, Australia, June 10, 2026. REUTERS/Hollie Adams

Sydney's new A$5.6 billion ($3.6 billion) airport will open to passengers in October after more than a decade of planning, adding red-eye flight options from Australia's largest city as the existing hub operates under night curfew restrictions.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The current airport, located closer to Sydney's central business district, can host takeoffs and landings only until 11 p.m. and after 6 a.m. due to tough noise regulations, limiting airline scheduling options relative to other major Australian cities like Melbourne.

But the new Western Sydney Airport in Badgerys Creek, about 60 km (37.3 miles) west of central Sydney, will operate 24 hours a day, giving airlines access to a fast-growing and ethnically diverse population centre.

It will also provide scheduling flexibility for Asian and Gulf routes that are also popular for European travel, though its location is less appealing for many business travellers who help fill premium seats.

"This is a big moment for Sydney, with passenger flights at Western Sydney Airport commencing in just 137 days," Australian Transport Minister Catherine King said.

Qantas' QAN.AX budget arm Jetstar will operate the first flight to the Gold Coast and plans up to 14 weekly services to Melbourne, four to the Gold Coast and three to Brisbane.

Qantas' regional arm will begin flights to Melbourne and Brisbane from the new airport in March, with the site expected to initially serve up to 10 million passengers a year, about a quarter of the numbers at rival Sydney Airport.

The new airport will also become a key freight hub for Qantas, CEO Vanessa Hudson said, with cargo services beginning next month.

For international flights, Air New Zealand AIR.NZ will start Auckland services on October 26 and Singapore Airlines SIAL.SI will launch daily services to the city-state on November 23.

The Singapore Airlines flight will depart just before midnight, taking advantage of the lack of curfew.

The project, Australia's first major airport in more than 50 years, anchors the federal government's A$18 billion investment in the Western Sydney region, which includes a future Sydney Metro Airport rail connection and significant road upgrades.

Reuters

Sydneynew international airportwelcomefirst passengersOctober

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Delta Airlines passenger jets are pictured outside the newly completed 1.3 million-square foot $4 billion Delta Airlines Terminal C at LaGuardia Airport in the Queens borough of New York City, New York, U.S., June 1, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
Delta Airlines CEO says World Cup tourists welcome in US
WORLD
12-02-2026 10:19 HKT
The Sydney Opera House and city centre skyline are seen in Sydney, Australia, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
Police warn Sydney protesters ahead of Israeli president's visit
WORLD
07-02-2026 16:53 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Sydney brings in New Year with nod to victims of Bondi attack
WORLD
01-01-2026 04:54 HKT
National flags of England, Great Britain and Scotland are blown by strong winds as storm named Bram approaches New Brighton, Britain, December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Phil Noble
UK government was hacked in October, minister confirms
CHINA
19-12-2025 15:49 HKT
Photographs of the victims of a mass shooting during a Jewish Hanukkah celebration on Sydney's Bondi Beach on Sunday are displayed at Chabad of Bondi Synagogue after the funeral of Rabbi Eli Schlanger, in Sydney, Australia, December 17, 2025. AAP/Mick Tsikas/via REUTERS
What we know about the shooting victims at Sydney's Bondi Beach Jewish event
WORLD
17-12-2025 10:10 HKT
Israel's ambassador to Australia, Amir Maimon, visits the floral tribute at Bondi Beach to honour the victims of a mass shooting targeting a Hanukkah celebration on Sunday at Bondi Beach, in Sydney, Australia, December 16, 2025. REUTERS/Jeremy Piper
What we know about the shooting victims at Sydney's Bondi Beach Jewish event
WORLD
16-12-2025 10:37 HKT
Rabbi Levi Wolff lights a menorah at Bondi Pavilion to honour the victims of a shooting during a Jewish holiday celebration at Bondi Beach, in Sydney, Australia, December 15, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams
Sydney mourns 15 killed as Israeli ambassador calls for greater Jewish protection
WORLD
16-12-2025 09:33 HKT
China Oct industrial output expands 4.9 percent y/y, retail sales up 2.9 percent
FINANCE
14-11-2025 10:21 HKT
New cars are stored at a parking lot in Shanghai, China, September 8, 2025. REUTERS
China's car sales in October fall 0.8 percent y/y
FINANCE
10-11-2025 17:07 HKT
BOJ saw growing case for near-term rate hike, October meeting summary shows
FINANCE
10-11-2025 14:33 HKT
Bowie Wu, 94, sets Guinness World Record at star-studded concert
ENTERTAINMENT
08-06-2026 18:03 HKT
Nine days of rain ahead as temperatures dip, Observatory says
NEWS
18 hours ago
Former Miss Hong Kong Natalie Ng dies aged 51 after cancer battle
ENTERTAINMENT
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.