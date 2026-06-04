logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

North Korea's Kim calls for 'exponential' nuclear expansion after inspecting new plant, KCNA says

WORLD
12 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the country's nuclear material production base and nuclear weapons institute, at an undisclosed location in North Korea, in this photo released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on January 29, 2025. KCNA via REUTERS /File Photo
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the country's nuclear material production base and nuclear weapons institute, at an undisclosed location in North Korea, in this photo released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on January 29, 2025. KCNA via REUTERS /File Photo

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for an "exponential" expansion of the country's atomic arsenal during a visit to a newly operational nuclear material production factory, state media agency KCNA said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Kim said production capacity for weapons-grade nuclear material had reached more than double its previous level over the past five years and instructed officials to further increase output to meet long-term strategic goals.

During the visit, he was briefed on new production processes incorporating more advanced technology and reviewed current output targets and future plans, KCNA reported.

Photographs published by state media showed Kim walking between rows of cylinder-shaped equipment inside the facility, which some analysts said could indicate the location is at the country’s main nuclear complex in Yongbyon.

Kim said the expansion was necessary given what he called worsening security threats and long-term confrontation with "the most ferocious enemies" and reaffirmed the country’s policy of increasing its nuclear deterrence.

KCNA said a key consultative meeting on bolstering nuclear forces was held the same day, at which Kim outlined guidelines for accelerating both the qualitative and quantitative expansion of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal.

The country has set out the sequence and safeguards for executing an "ambitious future plan designed to beef up our state’s nuclear forces at an exponential rate," KCNA quoted Kim as saying.

This is a "historic event that has set up an epochal milestone in rapidly upgrading our nuclear capabilities," he added.

POTENTIAL XI VISIT TO PYONGYANG

The nuclear facility North Korea unveiled on Thursday was a uranium-enrichment site, an official at South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said at a briefing in Seoul.

Analysts said Kim's visit appeared aimed at reinforcing North Korea’s negotiating position ahead of potential diplomatic engagement while justifying an acceleration of its nuclear build-up.

Chad O’Carroll, founder of North Korea-focused website NK News, said the site visit could be linked to a potential trip by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Pyongyang, noting that before travelling to Beijing in September 2025, Kim inspected plans for a new intercontinental ballistic missile, the "Hwasong-20."

"The logic would be to demonstrate absolutely that denuclearisation is not possible, right on the eve of contact with the PRC," O’Carroll said, using China's formal name, the People's Republic of China.

Lim Eul-chul, a professor at South Korea’s Kyungnam University’s Institute for Far Eastern Studies, also linked Kim’s latest visit to Seoul’s pursuit of a nuclear-powered submarine and its talks with Washington over uranium enrichment rights, which he said Pyongyang may be using to justify accelerating its weapons programme.

"Even if South Korea does not proceed, the North will follow its own path, but such developments provide a convenient pretext to push its nuclear build-up faster and on a larger scale," Lim said.

North Korea is estimated to possess around 50 nuclear warheads, according to international assessments, though it has never disclosed the size of its arsenal.

Reuters

North KoreaKimnuclear expansioninspectionnew plant

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui meets with Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan in Pyongyang, North Korea, May 26, 2026, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korea 'not keen' on engaging with US, South: Singapore FM
WORLD
29-05-2026 17:39 HKT
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversees test launches of a mix of tactical ballistic missiles, artillery rockets and precision cruise missiles, at an undisclosed location in North Korea, May 26, 2026, in this picture released May 27, 2026 by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korea tests AI-guided missiles and artillery rockets designed for modern warfare, KCNA says
WORLD
27-05-2026 12:24 HKT
Singapore's Minister of Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan speaks to Reuters during an interview at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Singapore March 23, 2026. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Singapore foreign minister in North Korea on rare trip to two Koreas
WORLD
27-05-2026 09:13 HKT
South Korean firefighters and rescue team try to search at the overpass collapsed while it was being dismantled in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Uncredited/YONHAP)
South Korea overpass collapse kills three people during safety inspection
WORLD
26-05-2026 16:56 HKT
Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP A woman watches a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a train station in Seoul on May 26, 2026.
North Korea fires ballistic missile into Yellow Sea: Seoul
WORLD
26-05-2026 14:16 HKT
Kim Kyong Yong (2nd L #17) of Naegohyang Women's FC celebrates scoring her team's second goal with teammates during the AFC Women's Champions League semi-final football match between North Korea's Naegohyang Women's FC and South Korea's Suwon FC Women in Suwon on May 20, 2026. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)
North Korean women deny 'rough' play ahead of Asian club final
WORLD
22-05-2026 19:18 HKT
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a tea ceremony with Russian President Vladimir Putin following their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 20, 2026. Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via REUTERS
China's Xi may visit North Korea as early as next week, Yonhap reports
CHINA
21-05-2026 10:21 HKT
Members of North Korean soccer club Naegohyang Women’s FC arrive at Incheon International Airport for a match against South Korea's Suwon FC Women on May 20, in Incheon, South Korea, May 17, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
North Korean club says focused only on football during rare South Korea visit
WORLD
19-05-2026 11:18 HKT
A policewoman controls the traffic in Pyongyang in 2017. An influx of vehicles into North Korea over the past couple of years has transformed the streets of the capital. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Even in North Korea, someone's in your parking spot
WORLD
12-05-2026 16:14 HKT
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their visit to Beijing to attend China's commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025, in this picture released by the Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim calls ties with Russia top priority in Victory Day message to Putin
WORLD
09-05-2026 12:39 HKT
Hana no Kumo in Hong Kong.
Three Hong Kong restaurants named among world’s most beautiful — all at The Henderson
ARTS & CULTURE
21 hours ago
Veteran actor Chung King-fai dies aged 89, family confirms peaceful passing at home
ENTERTAINMENT
22 hours ago
Former Hong Kong weather chief beats record heatwave without air conditioning
NEWS
02-06-2026 18:31 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.