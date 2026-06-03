logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Robots, supply strain: five hot topics at Computex

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Visitors record Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on their mobile phones during Computex 2026 in Taipei on June 3, 2026. (Photo by I-Hwa Cheng / AFP)
Visitors record Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on their mobile phones during Computex 2026 in Taipei on June 3, 2026. (Photo by I-Hwa Cheng / AFP)

From laptops designed for the artificial intelligence era to advances in robotics and sky-high tech shares, here are five hot topics at Taipei's huge Computex trade show:

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

 

- Call my agent! -

 

"2026 is the year of agents," Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon said on stage -- referring to the emerging world of AI systems that can carry out real-life tasks for users, from sending emails to online shopping.

The agent craze has been fuelled by the sudden global popularity of OpenClaw, an agent tool known for its red lobster mascot.

Tech bosses including Rene Haas of British semiconductor design giant Arm said agentic AI -- which has moved the technology beyond a simple chatbot to one that acts on your behalf -- was ramping up demand for computer processors.

"Agents, unlike humans, don't sleep," Haas said.

US hardware titan Nvidia unveiled a chip on Monday for next-generation Windows laptops that it says can easily run agent tools.

 

- Making memories -

 

Nvidia said PCs containing its new RTX Spark chip, made by the likes of Dell, Asus and Lenovo, will go on sale this autumn.

Prices have not been announced, but could be pushed up by the global shortage of memory chips created by the race to build AI data centres.

Massive demand has sent profits skyrocketing for memory chip makers like South Korea's SK hynix and Samsung Electronics, whose workers' union recently agreed a deal on bonuses after threatening to strike.

To address the shortage, "we will double our total production capacity (of silicon wafers, which power AI technology) within the next five years", Chey Tae-won, chair of SK hynix's parent company, told reporters at Computex.

Chey also reiterated his prediction that memory shortages could persist until 2030, with chip factories taking at least three years to build.

Nvidia head Jensen Huang, who will visit South Korea from Friday, signed a memory chip display at the SK hynix booth in Taipei, writing: "Please make more".

 

- Risk factors -

 

This year's edition of Computex is the biggest yet, with more than 1,500 exhibitors from across the chip supply chain.

Although major players have not reported significant disruption from the war in the Middle East, concerns have been raised over supplies of chipmaking materials sourced from the region, such as helium and hydrogen.

And with many chips produced in Taiwan, the risk of a potential invasion or blockade by China, which considers the self-ruled island its territory, could also pose a threat to the booming industry.

"Everybody's supply chain should be as diversified... as possible, so that we can have resilience," Nvidia's Huang said when asked about a possible future Taiwan crisis.

Nvidia's most top-of-the-range AI chips, the Blackwell and Rubin series, are banned from export to China, which has been busy developing its own semiconductor industry.

 

- Stock boom -

 

Red-hot share prices for AI-related companies have made many tech investors very rich, very quickly.

Nvidia's market value is now $5 trillion -- more than the gross domestic product of Japan or India -- and within the past month, Samsung, Micron and SK hynix have all become $1 trillion companies.

US chipmaker Marvell Technology soared more than 32 percent after Huang hailed it as the next trillion-dollar firm on stage at Computex, sparking fresh fears of an AI share price bubble that could eventually burst.

Taiwan's stock exchange has grown to become the fifth largest in the world, and is still on the up.

 

- Robots rule -

 

Humanoid robots that can dance in unison, perform backflips or pull heavy objects without falling over are perfect fodder for viral videos.

But most of these impressive displays are remotely operated or pre-programmed, with autonomous motion using so-called physical AI still rare.

Companies at Computex were keen to show off how they are integrating AI capabilities into robotics, with Nvidia announcing a new partnership with Chinese startup Unitree on a humanoid for researchers.

Taiwan's Asus unveiled what it called "a new generation of AI-powered service robotics that provide care- and service-related support" to help elderly people and other users with "a wide range of tasks".

AFP

Robotssupply strainhot topicsComputex

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A French doctor performs a colonoscopy on a patient at the Ambroise Pare hospital in Marseille, March 25, 2008. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier (FRANCE)/File Photo
'It's still working': More are living with cancer as era of targeted drugs takes hold
WORLD
1 hour ago
Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP Philippine Senator Sherwin Gatchalian (C) shakes hands with the senators after the plenary session at the Senate of the Philippines in Pasay, Metro Manila on June 3, 2026.
Philippine senators name new leader, sidestepping pro-Duterte boycott
WORLD
1 hour ago
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, October 29, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
US, South Korea discuss nuclear cooperation in security talks
WORLD
2 hours ago
A medical team arrives at the site after a fire at a hotel in New Delhi, India, June 3, 2026. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Fire in Delhi hotel kills at least 21, police say
WORLD
2 hours ago
Athletes compete at the inaugural World Taekwondo Virtual Championships in Singapore, on Nov.17, 2024. (Xinhua)
Virtual taekwondo to feature at 2026 Asian Games
WORLD
3 hours ago
Shein logo and their web shop are seen in this illustration taken, May 16, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
France fines Shein $26 million over consumer rule breaches; Shein to challenge
WORLD
4 hours ago
The Google logo is seen outside the company's offices in London, Britain, June 24, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File Photo
Google must let UK publishers opt out of AI search under new rules
WORLD
4 hours ago
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks at a press conference, held with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (not pictured), in Berlin, Germany, March 12, 2024. REUTERS/Liesa Johannssen/File Photo
Philippine president urges senators to end boycott
WORLD
5 hours ago
Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI / AFP This picture taken on March 19, 2026 shows a staff member packing photographer Kazuma Obara’s work titled “The Newspaper” at the Kyoto Shimbun factory in Kumiyama, Kyoto prefecture.
'AI simply can't replicate it': Japan embraces zine trend
WORLD
5 hours ago
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto gestures as he walks at the parliament building to deliver his speech on economic policies and the 2027 fiscal plan in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 20, 2026. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Indonesia free meals agency office locked down as investigators raid premises
WORLD
5 hours ago
Former Hong Kong weather chief beats record heatwave without air conditioning
NEWS
02-06-2026 18:31 HKT
Authorities make contact with parents of newborn without birth certificate
NEWS
02-06-2026 13:28 HKT
logo
(Video) Concrete slab falls from lorry on Tolo Highway, female driver narrowly avoids disaster
SOCIAL BUZZ
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.