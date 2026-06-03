Cancer researchers present advances and emerging treatments

Cancer researchers highlighted several treatment breakthroughs during their annual summit in Chicago that concluded Tuesday, including preliminary but encouraging data on potential benefits of weight loss medications.

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Here is an overview of the latest developments from the American Society of Clinical Oncology's (ASCO) annual meeting:

- Major strides in pancreatic treatment -

Among the more than 7,000 studies presented, one on pancreatic cancer gained particular acclaim.

Focused on one of the deadliest forms of cancer, the clinical trial represented the first significant breakthrough against the disease in decades.

The treatment, which was developed by the American start-up Revolution Medicines, involves a new molecule named daraxonrasib.

It demonstrated significantly greater efficacy than standard chemotherapy in patients suffering from an aggressive yet common form of the disease.

Half of the patients studied survived for more than 13 months -- double the time observed in patients in the chemotherapy group.

"I think this represents, I would say, an unprecedented paradigm shift in how we're treating advanced pancreatic cancer," said oncologist Monty Pal.

The research kindles hope for other potential new treatments as well, as the molecule targets a protein implicated in several types of cancer.

Until recently, the protein had not responded to therapies.

- Could Ozempic impact cancer? -

Researchers presented very early but promising data that leading weight-loss medications like Ozempic and Wegovy could have a potential impact on cancer.

These medications that mimic a gastrointestinal hormone (GLP-1) were originally developed to treat diabetes and may offer benefits in other areas, particularly in terms of cardiovascular health.

Many American patients suffering from obesity and diabetes use these drugs and are, due to underlying conditions, at higher risk of developing certain cancers.

Based on that premise, US researchers sought to determine whether these medications could prevent cancer from progressing from an early stage to a metastatic stage.

Their results showed a 38 to 50 percent reduction in disease progression across four types of cancer -- lung, breast, colorectal and liver -- in patients taking GLP-1 agonists compared to those taking conventional diabetes treatments.

The data is encouraging, but still requires confirmation through randomized clinical trials, said study author Mark Orland, who added "it's just the start."

- Better-targeted treatments -

Several studies that were presented focused on paring back cancer treatments.

One re-evaluated the benefit of axillary lymph node dissection, which is a surgical procedure involving the removal of armpit lymph nodes in some patients with breast cancer.

The new clinical trial showed that forgoing the surgery -- which carries significant side effects -- "is safe for patients with breast cancer that has spread" to just one or two lymph nodes.

"We are probably way over performing actually lymph node dissections, and causing long term side effects in our patients when it's unnecessary," said Julie Gralow, ASCO vice president, as she praised the findings.

- Personalizing prostate cancer approach -

Researchers also found notable an international trial focused on prostate cancer, which is the most common cancer to strike men and the second-leading cause of cancer deaths.

The new study has the potential to transform management of patients carrying genetic mutations, who tend to develop more aggressive forms of the disease.

Researchers tested a combination of treatments in these patients: enzalutamide to block the hormonal signals fueling the tumor, and talazoparib to short-circuit the DNA repair mechanism within the cancer cells.

For patients carrying the BRCA2 gene mutation, which can lead to one of most aggressive forms, the addition of talazoparib reduced risk of tumor progression or death by 65 percent.

The results are "exceptional" and "a major step forward" said French-Moroccan professor Karim Fizazi, who coordinated the study.

- Blood tests: not there yet -

Some studies highlighted the potential value of liquid biopsies, especially when it comes to early detection of treatment resistance.

There has also been hope that blood tests could play a role in early detection of cancers that don't have a standard screening protocol.

One study examined the potential benefit of a blood test called Galleri -- which vows to detect 50 types of cancer before symptoms appear -- but its results failed to garner unanimous support.

Based on data from more than 140,000 United Kingdom patients the results, while encouraging in some respects, failed to demonstrate a reduction in late stage diagnoses for 12 types of cancer.

AFP