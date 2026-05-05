logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Pyongyang calling: North Korea shows off own-brand phones

WORLD
55 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Domestically produced Jindallae mobile phones are displayed at a stall during the 24th Pyongyang Spring International Trade Fair opening at the Central Youth Hall in Pyongyang on May 4, 2026. (Photo by KIM Won Jin / AFP)
Domestically produced Jindallae mobile phones are displayed at a stall during the 24th Pyongyang Spring International Trade Fair opening at the Central Youth Hall in Pyongyang on May 4, 2026. (Photo by KIM Won Jin / AFP)

North Korea has welcomed foreign visitors and firms to a trade fair this week, showcasing homegrown products including the latest model of its sleek Jindallae smartphone.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Diplomatically isolated and under biting sanctions over its nuclear and weapons programmes, North Korea has an ageing manufacturing base which analysts doubt has the ability to make high-quality consumer technology.

Still, Pyongyang has touted Jindallae -- "azalea" in Korean -- as a convenient way for citizens to stay connected, albeit through a strictly controlled domestic network.

The devices, which come in a range of colours and feature a large circular camera module with multiple lenses, have been on display at the Pyongyang Spring International Trade Fair, the country's largest.

AFP images showed visitors browsing stalls at the event on Monday, with state media saying "more than 290 enterprises and companies" from North Korea, Russia, China, Mongolia, Switzerland and Thailand were represented.

There was no information on how many people attended or where they had come from.

Jindallae was first unveiled in 2017, and the latest model appeared to be similar to the version released last year, according to South Korea's Yonhap news agency, citing a pro-Pyongyang newspaper in Japan.

The vast majority of North Korea's 25 million people cannot access the global internet, with phones instead connecting to a highly restricted national intranet.

Mobile phones can also help authorities in North Korea -- one of the world's most tightly surveilled societies -- keep tabs on people. Reporting by the BBC has suggested devices can periodically capture screenshots, which are then stored in hidden folders accessible to authorities.

Pyongyang has released few details of how the devices are produced.

A 2024 report by North Korea scholar Martyn Williams suggested many phones are produced by Chinese firms and rebranded for the North Korean market. United Nations sanctions formally prohibit the import of mobile phone hardware to North Korea.

North Korea had 6.35 million mobile phone subscriptions at the end of 2022, the most recent year for which data is available, according to the International Telecommunications Union.

Beyond Jindallae, other local brands include Arirang -- named after a traditional song -- and Phurunhanal, meaning "blue sky".

South Korean authorities said last month that they believe the North's long-moribund economy is recovering thanks partly to strengthening ties with Russia.

Pyongyang has sent troops and ammunition to aid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
 Analysts say North Korea is receiving economic, military and technical assistance in return. 

AFP

PyongyangcallingNorth Koreaown-brandphones

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
North Korean club to play rare football match in South
WORLD
04-05-2026 13:05 HKT
A North Korea flag flutters next to concertina wire at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo
North Korea faces 'severe' drought: state media
WORLD
30-04-2026 15:49 HKT
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the expanded meeting of the first plenary meeting of the Ninth Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), in Pyongyang, North Korea, February 23, 2026, in this picture released February 24, 2026, by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korea sharply increased executions during pandemic lockdown, rights group says
WORLD
28-04-2026 17:15 HKT
Officials attend a ground-breaking ceremony for a new road bridge spanning the Tumen River that will link North Korea to Russia in Rason Municipality, North Korea, April 30, 2025, in this photo released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS/ File Photo
North Korea, Russia aim to open new road bridge soon, KCNA says
WORLD
23-04-2026 09:52 HKT
A man types on a computer keyboard in front of the displayed cyber code in this illustration picture taken on March 1, 2017.REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration
North Korean hackers suspected of $300 mn crypto heist
WORLD
22-04-2026 15:24 HKT
- / YONHAP / AFP South Korea's Unification Minister Chung Dong-young speaks to reporters as he arrives at the Government Complex in Seoul on April 20, 2026.
US limits intel sharing on North Korea over Seoul comments: reports
WORLD
21-04-2026 16:19 HKT
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observes as strategic cruise missiles and anti-warship missiles are test-fired from the destroyer Choe Hyon, North Korea, April 12, 2026. (Reuters/File)
North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles towards sea off its east coast
WORLD
19-04-2026 13:33 HKT
North Korea's Kim Jong Un observes a ground ejection test of what KCNA says is a high-output solid-fuel engine using carbon fiber composite materials, in North Korea, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on March 29, 2026. KCNA via REUTERS
South Korea says not aware of US protest over minister's remarks on North Korea nuclear site
WORLD
17-04-2026 14:18 HKT
This picture taken on April 10, 2026 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 11, 2026, shows Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (2L) meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (2R) at the headquarters of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang. (Photo by KCNA / KCNA VIA KNS / AFP)
China, Russia ties driving N. Korean economic recovery: Seoul
CHINA
17-04-2026 13:08 HKT
Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi speaks during a press conference in Seoul on April 15, 2026. (Photo by KIM HONG-JI / POOL / AFP)
North Korea boosting ability to make nuclear arms: UN watchdog
WORLD
15-04-2026 17:10 HKT
HKU MTR exit draws crowds as new ‘check-in spot’ for rare solar alignment
SOCIAL BUZZ
04-05-2026 12:55 HKT
Woman dies after fall from Wan Chai hotel, strikes female pedestrian below
NEWS
04-05-2026 11:00 HKT
New Mark Six drawing machine’s debut sparks worry about voiding 16 years of stats
NEWS
04-05-2026 13:42 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.