logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Jet fuel crisis, what crisis? European airlines downplay fears of summer shortage

WORLD
5 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A fuel tanker truck operated by Orlen Aviation drives past Ryanair aircraft on the apron at Warsaw Modlin Airport in Nowy Dwor Mazowiecki, Poland, April 28, 2026. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A fuel tanker truck operated by Orlen Aviation drives past Ryanair aircraft on the apron at Warsaw Modlin Airport in Nowy Dwor Mazowiecki, Poland, April 28, 2026. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

European airlines, airports and tour operators are striking a bullish tone on jet fuel supply despite one of the worst crises in decades which has driven prices to double from pre-Iran war levels as the conflict snarls oil flows via the Strait of Hormuz.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The sector and regional officials are notably downplaying fears of shortages partly to reassure travellers ahead of the peak northern hemisphere summer and protect bookings at a critical time for earnings, analysts say.

The industry's confidence contrasts with bleaker warnings from traders as the Strait of Hormuz, through which around a fifth of global oil flows, remains all but closed to shipping due to blockades by Iran and the U.S. as their conflict drags on. The Gulf supplies around a quarter of Europe's jet fuel.

"There are always people who want to take a stand - we're running out of fuel. There's absolutely no indication of that," said Sebastian Ebel, CEO of Europe's largest tour company TUI TUI1n.DE, after presenting quarterly results on Wednesday.

"We think the discussion on fuel is a little bit artificial as we do see no shortages for the next weeks, and I would also see no impact in the summer at all, except prices."


EUROPEAN AIRLINES PAYING A PREMIUM FOR JET FUEL

Not everyone is so optimistic. The International Energy Agency said on Wednesday global oil supply will not meet demand this year as the conflict wreaks havoc on Middle East production. And in some European regions such as the Amsterdam Rotterdam Antwerp area, jet fuel stocks are near record lows, LSEG Workspace data shows.

However, Lufthansa LHAG.DE CEO Carsten Spohr said the company's fuel supplies were secured at least to early summer.

"Supplies and deliveries will be sufficient through mid-July. After that, visibility decreases somewhat," said Spohr, adding around a quarter of the group's normal jet fuel came from the Gulf. Half of that had been replaced with fuel from other sources, he said, with the rest drawn from reserves.

Ryanair RYA.I CEO Michael O'Leary told Reuters in late April that "the risk of a supply disruption is receding".

Airlines have been able to secure jet fuel from countries including the U.S. and Nigeria by paying a premium, analysts say.


"I don't think we're going to be running out," said Wizz Air WIZZ.L CEO Jozsef Varadi, citing jet fuel prices near $1,400 a metric ton - around double pre-war levels - helping spur suppliers. "That creates a lot of room to get creative."


NO CONCERN FOR SUMMER HOLIDAYS?

Airport operators have also built up reserves, with an over 60% increase in jet fuel stocks in April, according to aviation fuel tech firm i6 Group. That has helped ease worries after some Italian airports flagged shortages in April.

"In the short term, we're certainly not seeing any impact in supply," said Gary McLean, managing director of Dublin Airport. "We're not hearing of any kind of concern on that for summer."


Maintaining that message is critical for airlines to head off potential ticket cancellations, some analysts say.

"Summer is the key earnings season for airlines and of course they want to reassure customers that it is safe to book," said independent aviation analyst John Strickland.


European officials remain positive too.

"We don't expect a very serious security of supply issue on a very short term," EU energy commissioner Dan Jorgensen told reporters on Wednesday.

"But we cannot exclude that there will be security of supply issues on a longer term. This all depends, of course, on the situation in the Middle East."

Reuters

Jet fuel crisiscrisisEuropeairlinesdownplayfearssummershortage

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by - / AFP This general view shows the cruise ship MV Hondius, leaving the port of Praia, the capital of Cape Verde, on May 6, 2026.
Virus-hit cruise ship heads for Spain as evacuees land in Europe
WORLD
07-05-2026 11:13 HKT
Photo by ARIF ALI / AFP Farmers harvest carrots at a field on the outskirts of Lahore on April 19, 2026.
'Super El Nino' raises fears for Asia reeling from Middle East conflict
WORLD
05-05-2026 14:42 HKT
President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz meet in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 3, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Trump's attacks on Europe's leaders worsen transatlantic frost
WORLD
02-05-2026 11:22 HKT
Air China. Reuters
China's top airlines swing to Q1 profit, fuel costs cloud outlook
FINANCE
30-04-2026 13:28 HKT
Travellers check on a departure board displaying cancelled flights to Middle East countries amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, at Heathrow Airport Terminal 4, in Greater London, Britain, March 2, 2026. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes/File Photo
Iran war, jet fuel concerns cloud airlines' summer holiday plans
WORLD
29-04-2026 19:26 HKT
The logo of Chinese automaker Hongqi is displayed at a Panavto dealership in Moscow, Russia, December 19, 2025. REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov/File Photo
China's Hongqi, once favoured by Mao, eyes Stellantis Spain plant for European expansion
CHINA
28-04-2026 14:08 HKT
Reuters
China bans dual-use items exports to 7 European entities over Taiwan arms sales
FINANCE
24-04-2026 17:15 HKT
A United Airlines airplane taxis on the runway as an American Airlines airplane takes off at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., April 14, 2026. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Price hikes, outlook cuts - What airlines are doing as fuel costs surge 
WORLD
23-04-2026 18:40 HKT
Solar panels are seen on the roof of a home in Ronda, Spain February 7, 2024. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/File Photo
Iran war revives European rooftop solar demand to cut energy bills
WORLD
23-04-2026 15:56 HKT
A Spirit Airlines flight arrives at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, U.S., September 18, 2025. REUTERS
Trump administration nears US$500 million Spirit rescue as Iran fuel shock hits airlines
FINANCE
23-04-2026 10:49 HKT
(File photo)
Keep your umbrellas handy: seven straight days of showers to drench Hong Kong
NEWS
19 hours ago
Five Guys Russell Street outlet goes dark, sparking closure speculation
NEWS
13-05-2026 12:38 HKT
Photo by LIBERTY BIESMA / FAMILY HANDOUT / AFP This family handout photograph taken on August 28, 2021 and released on May 12, 2026 shows Dennis Biesma, a Dutch IT worker and author, suffering from "AI psychosis" while using ChatGPT, posing in Oldemeijer in the Netherlands.
'I applied to be pope': Losing grip on reality while using ChatGPT
WORLD
13-05-2026 13:54 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.