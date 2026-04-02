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WORLD

Lithuania to seek US help in Epstein-linked trafficking probe

WORLD
02-04-2026 18:33 HKT
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Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein are seen in this image released by the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., U.S., on December 19, 2025 as part of a new trove of documents from its investigations into the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. U.S. Justice Department/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein are seen in this image released by the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., U.S., on December 19, 2025 as part of a new trove of documents from its investigations into the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. U.S. Justice Department/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Lithuania is preparing a request to the United States for cooperation in its investigation into potential human trafficking with links to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the Baltic country's Prosecutor General Vita Grunskiene said on Thursday.

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"We are preparing to send a request for legal aid to the U.S.”, Grunskiene told Lithuania’s Ziniu radio.

Investigators have interviewed around 20 people as part of the probe but prosecutors have not pressed charges against anyone, she said, and called on any victims of the suspected trafficking to come forward to authorities.

Reuters

LithuaniaseekUSEpsteintraffickingprobe

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