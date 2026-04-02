Lithuania to seek US help in Epstein-linked trafficking probe

Lithuania is preparing a request to the United States for cooperation in its investigation into potential human trafficking with links to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the Baltic country's Prosecutor General Vita Grunskiene said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"We are preparing to send a request for legal aid to the U.S.”, Grunskiene told Lithuania’s Ziniu radio.

Investigators have interviewed around 20 people as part of the probe but prosecutors have not pressed charges against anyone, she said, and called on any victims of the suspected trafficking to come forward to authorities.

Reuters