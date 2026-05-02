Drive-by shooting in Brixton leaves four injured, one critical in 'indiscriminate violence'

A drive-by shooting in Brixton, south London, left four people injured early on Saturday, with a 25-year-old man fighting for his life, police said.

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The Metropolitan Police received reports around 1.14am of gunfire from a moving vehicle on Coldharbour Lane. Officers arrived within four minutes and found four men aged 21, 25, 47 and 70 with gunshot wounds. The 25-year-old is in critical condition, while the other three have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police described the incident as "indiscriminate violence." Witnesses said a barbecue party was taking place nearby before the shooting, causing panic as people scattered.

About an hour later, police were called to a stabbing on nearby Acre Lane, where a 33-year-old man suffered multiple knife wounds and is also in critical condition. Officers are investigating whether the two incidents are linked. No arrests have been made.