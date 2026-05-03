logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Trump says US not likely to accept new Iran peace proposal

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Motorists make their way past an anti-US billboard referring to President Donald Trump and the Strait of Hormuz, installed on a building at the Valiasr Square in Tehran on May 2, 2026. (AFP)
Motorists make their way past an anti-US billboard referring to President Donald Trump and the Strait of Hormuz, installed on a building at the Valiasr Square in Tehran on May 2, 2026. (AFP)

US President Donald Trump said Saturday he was going to review a new Iranian peace proposal but cast doubt over its prospects, as a senior military officer in Tehran indicated renewed fighting was "likely."

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The dour outlook came after Iran's Tasnim and Fars news agencies said Tehran had submitted a 14-point proposal to mediator Pakistan. Details included ending the conflict on all fronts and enacting a new framework for the crucial Strait of Hormuz, Tasnim said.

"I will soon be reviewing the plan that Iran has just sent to us, but can't imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

In a brief interview with reporters in West Palm Beach, Florida, he declined to specify what could trigger new military action against the Islamic republic.

"If they misbehave, if they do something bad, but right now, we'll see," he said. "But it's a possibility that could happen, certainly."

The war, launched by the United States and Israel in late February, has been on hold since April 8, with one failed round of peace talks having taken place in Pakistan.

On Saturday, Mohammad Jafar Asadi, a senior figure in the Iranian military's central command, said "a renewed conflict between Iran and the United States is likely."

"Evidence has shown that the United States is not committed to any promises or agreements," he added, according to Fars news agency.

Deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi told diplomats in Tehran "the ball is in the United States' court to choose the path of diplomacy or the continuation of a confrontational approach."

Iran, he said, was "prepared for both paths."

- 'Hypocritical' -

US news site Axios reported earlier in the week that Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff had asked for Tehran's nuclear program to be put back on the negotiating table.

Iran's mission to the UN pointed to the massive US nuclear arsenal, accusing Washington on Saturday of "hypocritical behaviour" towards Iran's own atomic ambitions.

There was no legal "restriction on the level of uranium enrichment, so long as it is conducted under the IAEA's supervision, as was the case with Iran," it said, using the abbreviation for the UN nuclear watchdog.

Iran has maintained a stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz since the war began, choking off major flows of oil, gas and fertilizer to the world economy, while the United States has imposed a counter-blockade on Iranian ports.

Oil prices are about 50 percent above pre-war levels.

The vice speaker of Iran's parliament, Ali Nikzad, said that under draft legislation being considered for managing the waterway, 30 percent of tolls collected would go towards military infrastructure, with the rest earmarked for "economic development."

"Managing the Strait of Hormuz is more important than acquiring nuclear weapons," he said.

Fighting meanwhile continued Saturday in Lebanon, where Israel has carried out deadly strikes despite a separate truce with the Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah.

The Israeli military said it had struck dozens of Hezbollah targets across southern Lebanon following evacuation warnings for nine villages.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported three deaths in the attacks.

Hezbollah, for its part, claimed several attacks targeting Israeli troops.

The Israeli strikes included one in the village of Yaroun on what its military called a "religious building," which was damaged.

The French Catholic charity L'Oeuvre d'Orient said the troops had "destroyed" a convent belonging to the Salvatorian Sisters, a Greek-Catholic religious order with which the charity is affiliated.

- Iran's economic toll -

In Washington, lawmakers were wrestling over whether Trump had breached a deadline to seek congressional approval for the war.

Administration officials argue the ceasefire paused a 60-day clock, after which congressional authorisation would be required -- a claim disputed by opposition Democrats.

In Iran, the war's economic toll is deepening, with oil exports crimped and inflation surging past 50 percent.

"Everyone is trying to endure it, but... they are falling apart," 40-year-old Amir, a Tehran resident, told an AFP reporter based outside the country.

"We still have not seen much of the economic effects because everyone had a bit of savings. They had some gold and dollars for a rainy day. When they run out, things will change."

(AFP)

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by YUI MOK / POOL / AFP. The Governor of Bermuda Andrew Murdoch offers a toast for Britain's King Charles III during a garden party at the Government House in Hamilton, Bermuda, on May 1, 2026.
King Charles gets warm welcome in Bermuda after whirlwind US visit
WORLD
17 hours ago
A large billboard sign featuring an Oscar statuette towers over Hollywood blvd as workers prepare for the 98th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 9, 2026. REUTERS/Daniel Cole
AI actors and writers not eligible for Oscars: Academy
WORLD
18 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts on May 01, 2026 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump is the keynote speaker for the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches annual event, headlining the group’s 50th Anniversary Dinner. Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images/AFP
Presidential jet gifted to Trump by Qatar completes testing
WORLD
19 hours ago
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrives to a press conference at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo, Japan, April 15 2026. PHILIP FONG/Pool via REUTERS
Japan's PM Takaichi in Hanoi, to meet Vietnamese leaders
WORLD
20 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump, next to U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., makes an announcement linking autism to childhood vaccines and to the use of popular pain medication Tylenol for pregnant women and children, claims which are not backed by decades of science, at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 22, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
Trump expands US sanctions on Cuban government and affiliates
WORLD
22 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump attends a roundtable on the Ratepayer Protection Pledge in the Indian Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building (EEOB) on the White House campus in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 4, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Trump says 'not satisfied' with new Iran proposal
WORLD
23 hours ago
A view of Iranian-flagged cargo ship M/V Touska as the U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class Aegis guided missile destroyer USS Spruance conducts its interception in a location given as the north Arabian Sea, in this screen capture from a video released April 19, 2026. CENTCOM/Handout via REUTERS
Trump says US Navy acting 'like pirates' to carry out naval blockade of Iranian ports
WORLD
23 hours ago
United States Department of State logo and U.S. flag are seen in this illustration taken April 23, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
US bypasses congressional review for military sales of $8.6 billion to Middle East allies
WORLD
02-05-2026 12:28 HKT
President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz meet in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 3, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Trump's attacks on Europe's leaders worsen transatlantic frost
WORLD
02-05-2026 11:22 HKT
Military vehicles drive during the U.S. Army Combined Resolve exercise at the U.S. Army's southern Germany training facilities in Hohenfels, Germany, April 30, 2026. REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
US withdrawing 5,000 troops from Germany, US officials say
WORLD
02-05-2026 10:17 HKT
Taxi electronic payment complaints emerge in Hong Kong; drivers seek understanding
NEWS
02-05-2026 10:29 HKT
Times Square a 'ghost town' amidst bustling Golden Week crowds in Causeway Bay
NEWS
01-05-2026 17:34 HKT
Four winners split massive jackpot in record-breaking Mark Six draw
NEWS
14 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.