DC preparation for King Charles visit goes Down Under with Australian flag error

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US Senator Steve Daines to lead visit to China before May summit
24-04-2026 10:49 HKT
Sellers in China trade hub seek tariff reprieve from Trump visit
23-04-2026 11:47 HKT
China's top diplomat to visit North Korea this week
08-04-2026 19:58 HKT
EU lawmakers press China on unsafe products on rare Beijing visit
01-04-2026 16:36 HKT
Taiwan opposition leader accepts Xi's invitation to visit China
30-03-2026 12:41 HKT
North Korea, Belarus sign 'friendship' treaty during Lukashenko visit
27-03-2026 13:15 HKT
HKO issues special weather alert, warns of heavy rain and strong gusts
24-04-2026 02:54 HKT