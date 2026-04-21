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WORLD

Elon Musk grants dying wish of teen fan, making her Shiba Inu drawing an official SpaceX mascot

WORLD
9 mins ago
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In a touching posthumous exchange, Elon Musk has fulfilled the final wishes of a 15-year-old fan who passed away from cancer just days after being too weak to take a scheduled phone call with her idol, promising to make a character she designed the official mascot of SpaceX.

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For Liv Perrotto, a 15-year-old from Pennsylvania, meeting Elon Musk was the dream that sustained her through a grueling five-year battle with cancer.

Tragically, she passed away just before her wish could be fully realized, leaving behind a list of eight questions she had prepared for the tech billionaire.

Liv, born in 2010, had dreamed of becoming a fighter pilot or an astronaut from a young age. 

Her aspirations were cruelly interrupted in 2021 when, at just 10 years old, she was diagnosed with a malignant tumor in her neck. 

Despite the exhausting effects of chemotherapy, her fascination with space never waned, and the prospect of one day speaking with the SpaceX founder became her primary source of motivation.

A meeting had been arranged for the next Starship launch, and Musk had even sent special gifts to encourage her. 

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This past January, an opportunity for a phone call with Musk arose. However, Liv was utterly exhausted from her long illness.

She innocently asked her mother to tell him to call back tomorrow, as she was too tired to speak. Her parents later recalled joking that only their daughter would dare to give orders to a billionaire.

Heartbreakingly, that "tomorrow" never came. Liv passed away peacefully on January 14, and the list of questions she had carefully prepared remained on her nightstand.

Determined to fulfill her daughter's dream, Liv's mother, Rebecca, shared the list of questions publicly on the social media platform X through American commentator Glenn Beck.

The questions reflected Liv's wide-ranging interests, from technology to pop culture. 

She asked about the possibility of a Tesla phone, the expansion of the Tesla Diner concept, and whether new games would be added to the cars' infotainment systems.

She also inquired about Musk's personal tastes, asking for his favorite anime, his opinion on Japanese culture, and if he knew the virtual idol Hatsune Miku. 

Finally, she asked if a Grok AI assistant was inspired by a character from the anime Death Note and, most personally, if her own creation—a Shiba Inu character named "Asteroid" designed for the Polaris Dawn mission—could become the official mascot of SpaceX.

Soon after, Musk responded directly to the post, thoughtfully answering each of her eight questions. 

He explained that a Tesla phone was unlikely but confirmed plans for the diner and new games. He shared that his favorite anime is Your Name and mentioned his visits to Kyoto.

His final answer brought a wave of emotion across the internet. In response to Liv's request to make her Shiba Inu drawing the company mascot, Musk simply replied, "Ok :)."

While Liv is no longer here to see it, her creative legacy will now be part of SpaceX's journey to the stars.

Her mother expressed her profound heartbreak and gratitude, wishing her daughter could have witnessed her dream come true.

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