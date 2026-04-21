logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Amnesty warns that 'predator' leaders seek to impose new 'world order'

WORLD
30 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP This combination of file photos assembled on April 20, 2026 shows (L to R) Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking after participating in a US-Russia summit in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15, 2025; Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting with the US president in Washington, DC on April 7, 2025; and US President Donald Trump speaking in the Oval Office in Washington, DC on August 14, 2025.
Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP This combination of file photos assembled on April 20, 2026 shows (L to R) Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking after participating in a US-Russia summit in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15, 2025; Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting with the US president in Washington, DC on April 7, 2025; and US President Donald Trump speaking in the Oval Office in Washington, DC on August 14, 2025.

The leaders of the United States, Israel and Russia are seeking to impose a new "predatory" world order while most countries are too cowardly to stop them, rights group Amnesty International said Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Launching the global group's annual report in London, Secretary General Agnes Callamard condemned US President Donald Trump, Russia's Vladimir Putin and Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu as "predators".

Such leaders have rejected the multilateral system developed since World War II in favour of a "vision without moral compass", where "war, not diplomacy, rules", the report into global protection of human rights said.

The report comes at a "challenging moment" that could "destroy all that was built up over the last 80 years", Callamard warned in the preface.

"Throughout 2025, Trump, Putin and Netanyahu, among others, pursued economic and political domination through international destruction, suppression and violence on a massive scale," she said in her opening speech.

These leaders are "destroying all that stands in the way of their domination and greed" and "assaulting the very foundations of universal human rights", she said.

"And rather than confront those predators, the majority of governments, most notably European governments, opted instead for appeasement."

The spiralling conflict in the Middle East is "just the latest example of this new predatory world order," based on a vision of the world that is "dehumanised through racist ideology", Callamard said.

The Amnesty International chief accused Trump of "an unprecedented number of actions undermining the rule of law" and "arbitrary use of power".

Trump and Putin share a world view "that is highly racist, that is highly patriarchal", Callamard told AFP in a separate interview, citing Russia's crackdown on LGBT rights in the name of "family values".

Meanwhile under Trump, the US "has done everything it could to undermine years, decades of effort to enshrine women's rights and to defend access to sexual and reproductive rights", she said.

- 'Bullies and looters' -

China is not on the "predator" list because it has been "much more discreet", she said, but the country nevertheless has "supported the junta and the military operations in Myanmar" and is "involved in supporting Russia".

Focusing on Israel's actions in Gaza, the report said: "The world's most powerful governments failed to take meaningful action to stop the genocide or to bring an end to Israel's unlawful occupation and apartheid."

When it comes to facing up to these "bullies and looters", almost every world leader "has demonstrated cowardice", Callamard said, calling this the "era of the coward".

"Most of the world, sadly, has to be defined as a coward," she told AFP.

"I will tell you that almost the entire European Union is concerned", she added, with the exception being Spain and Slovenia.

Slovenia is one of the few EU countries to describe Israel's war in Gaza as "genocide", along with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Governments around the world must hold Israel to account, including through economic means, the Amnesty chief said.

She urged the EU to ditch a "shameful" association agreement with Israel and impose other measures such as sanctions.

The report also criticised the United Kingdom for proscribing the Palestine Action group and arresting thousands of peaceful protesters against the ban.

"Governments should stop cracking down on and criminalising dissent, including peaceful acts of civil disobedience," the report said. 

AFP

Amnestypredatorleadersnew 'world order'

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Smoke rises following an airstrike in Lebanon, as seen from Israeli side of the border, April 11, 2026. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Trump says Lebanese-Israeli leaders to speak for first time in decades
WORLD
16-04-2026 17:13 HKT
A man walks past a logo of PETRONAS during the annual energy industry event Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, November 3, 2025. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Malaysia's Petronas to supply excess fuel to Australia as leaders vow closer energy ties
WORLD
16-04-2026 15:00 HKT
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung speaks during his new year press conference at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. Ahn Young-joon/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
South Korean President Lee to make state visits to India and Vietnam
WORLD
16-04-2026 10:43 HKT
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong pose for pictures during a joint press conference at the Istana, in Singapore April 10, 2026. SPH/LianHe Zaobao/Chia Ti Yan via REUTERS
Australia, Singapore leaders pledge closer energy ties to tackle global supply shock
WORLD
10-04-2026 18:44 HKT
Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP Iranian mourners gather during the funeral of Iran's security chief Ali Larijani and Gholamreza Soleimani, a senior officer in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps who commands Basij forces, in Tehran on March 18, 2026.
China calls killing of Iran's Larijani, leaders 'unacceptable'
CHINA
19-03-2026 18:23 HKT
Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP A vehicle carrying impeached South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol (C) leaves the complex building housing the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) in Gwacheon on January 15, 2025.
Jail, disgrace and death: the dark fates of South Korean leaders
WORLD
19-02-2026 13:04 HKT
This photograph shows the Alden Biesen Castle where EU leaders are expected to hold talks on competitiveness during an Informal EU Leaders' Retreat in Bilzen, central Belgium on February 11, 2026. (Photo by ERIC LALMAND / BELGA / AFP)
EU leaders push to rescue European economy challenged by China, US
CHINA
12-02-2026 16:44 HKT
Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP King Philippe - Filip of Belgium (L) speaks with Swiss defence minister Martin Pfister (R) and Queen Mathilde of Belgium (C) during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 20, 2026.
EU leaders take stage in Davos as Trump rocks global order
WORLD
20-01-2026 18:00 HKT
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa co-hosts, with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (not pictured), a summit on the Global Fund on November 21, 2025, in Johannesburg, South Africa, ahead of the G20 Summit that starts tomorrow. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS
G20 leaders meet in South Africa seeking agreement, despite US boycott
WORLD
22-11-2025 16:07 HKT
AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Scientists urge global AI 'red lines' as leaders gather at UN
WORLD
23-09-2025 11:02 HKT
Fish Liew, Tony Leung triumph Best Actress and Actor at HK Film Awards, 'Ciao UFO' takes Best Film
NEWS
19-04-2026 20:29 HKT
Sources: @Ng Jia Lam via facebook
Family 'didn't expect checks on Sunday' caught fare-dodging on Tuen Mun light rail
NEWS
20-04-2026 16:05 HKT
Ground crew member seen lying in front of aircraft engine sparks online safety concerns
SOCIAL BUZZ
15 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.