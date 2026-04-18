Iran command says has closed Hormuz again over US blockade

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Iran women players thank Australian government for protection
17-04-2026 15:25 HKT
Iran war drives up costs, spoils the mood at China's largest trade fair
17-04-2026 15:23 HKT
Trump characterizes Iran war as a 'little diversion'
17-04-2026 15:22 HKT
HK retail landscape may shift as PARKnSHOP–Wellcome merger discussed
17-04-2026 13:18 HKT
Chinese auto giant BYD's female CFO earns more than its founder last year
15-04-2026 19:12 HKT
Nine days of rain forecast as unstable weather grips Hong Kong
17-04-2026 16:40 HKT