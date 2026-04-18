logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

US renews Russian oil waiver after pressure from countries dealing with Iran war price shocks

WORLD
51 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A view shows oil pump jacks outside Almetyevsk in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia June 4, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Manzyuk/File Photo
A view shows oil pump jacks outside Almetyevsk in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia June 4, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Manzyuk/File Photo

The Trump administration on Friday renewed a waiver allowing countries to buy sanctioned Russian oil at sea for about a month, even as lawmakers accused the government of going easy on Moscow as its war on Ukraine grinds on.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Treasury Department's waiver lets countries purchase Russian oil and petroleum products loaded on vessels as of Friday through May 16. It replaces a 30-day waiver that expired on April 11 and excludes transactions involving Iran, Cuba and North Korea.

The move is part of the administration's effort to control global energy prices that have shot higher during the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. It came after countries in Asia, suffering from the global energy shock, pressed Washington to allow alternative supplies to reach markets.

REVERSAL BY TREASURY

"As negotiations (with Iran) accelerate, Treasury wants to ensure oil is available to those who need it," a Treasury Department spokesperson said.

Just two days earlier, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington would not be renewing the waiver for Russian oil and another for Iranian oil, which is set to expire on Sunday.

Global oil prices tumbled 9% on Friday to about $90 a barrel after Iran temporarily reopened the Strait of Hormuz, an oil choke point in the Gulf. But the war has already created the worst global energy supply disruption in history, the International Energy Agency has said.

The war, which enters its eighth week on Saturday, has damaged more than 80 oil and gas facilities in the Middle East, and Tehran has warned it could close the strait again if the recent U.S. Navy blockade of Iranian ports continued.

High oil prices are a threat to President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans ahead of November's midterm elections.

Trump has also faced pressure from partner countries on the oil price. A U.S. source said partner countries on the sidelines of Group of 20, World Bank and International Monetary Fund meetings in Washington this week had requested the U.S. extend the waiver. And he spoke about oil this week in a call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, a big purchaser of Russian oil.

The waiver on Iranian oil, which the Treasury Department issued on March 20, allowed some 140 million barrels of oil to reach global markets and helped relieve pressure on energy supply, Bessent said last month.

LASTING DAMAGE

U.S. lawmakers from both political parties had slammed the administration over the sanctions waivers, saying they stood to help the economy of Iran while it was at war with the U.S. and of Russia as it was at war with Ukraine.

The waivers could impede the West's efforts to deprive Russia of revenue for its war in Ukraine and put Washington at odds with its allies. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said now is not the time to relax sanctions against Russia.

Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev said in a social media post about the renewal of the waiver: "US-Russian economic and energy cooperation will continue." He had said the first waiver on Russian oil would free 100 million barrels of crude, equal to almost a day's worth of global output.

Brett Erickson, a sanctions expert at the consulting firm Obsidian Risk Advisors, said Friday's renewal is likely not the last waiver Washington will issue.

"The conflict has done lasting damage to global energy markets, and the tools available to stabilize them are nearly exhausted," Erickson said.

Reuters

USRussian oilwaiverpressurecountriesIranwarprice shocks

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Displaced people make their way as they return to their homes after a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel went into effect, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, April 17. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Iran reopens Strait of Hormuz, but says U.S. must end naval blockade
WORLD
2 hours ago
A satellite image shows the ship movement at the Strait of Hormuz on April 17, 2026, in Space. EUROPEAN UNION/COPERNICUS SENTINEL-2/Handout via REUTERS
Iran threatens to again close Hormuz, if US blockade continues
WORLD
2 hours ago
Australia's Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke poses with Fatemeh Pasandideh, Mona Hamoudi, Atefeh Ramezanizadeh, Zahra Ghanbari and Zahra Sarbali, the five women from the Iranian women’s soccer team who were granted humanitarian visas, in Queensland, Australia, March 9, 2026. @Tony_Burke on X/Handout via REUTERS
Iran women players thank Australian government for protection
WORLD
22 hours ago
People visit the China Import and Export Fair, commonly known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, April 15, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Iran war drives up costs, spoils the mood at China's largest trade fair
CHINA
22 hours ago
US President Donald Trump gestures during a roundtable discussion on his "no tax on tips" policy at the AC Hotel Las Vegas Symphony Park in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 16, 2026. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)
Trump characterizes Iran war as a 'little diversion'
WORLD
22 hours ago
Displaced people make their way as they return to their homes after a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel went into effect, at the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, April 17, 2026. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Trump says Iran war should end 'soon', says Hezbollah should support truce
WORLD
23 hours ago
North Korea's Kim Jong Un observes a ground ejection test of what KCNA says is a high-output solid-fuel engine using carbon fiber composite materials, in North Korea, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on March 29, 2026. KCNA via REUTERS
South Korea says not aware of US protest over minister's remarks on North Korea nuclear site
WORLD
23 hours ago
A car drives past a building of the Digital Realty Data Center in Ashburn, Virginia, U.S., March 17, 2025. REUTERS/Leah Millis
US cloud dominance a risk to European security: report
WORLD
17-04-2026 14:16 HKT
Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
Philippines, US to build industrial hub to strengthen supply chain security
WORLD
17-04-2026 12:04 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they hold a bilateral meeting at Gimhae International Airport, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Busan, South Korea, October 30, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
China steps up Iran diplomacy while seeking smooth summit with Trump
CHINA
17-04-2026 11:13 HKT
HK retail landscape may shift as PARKnSHOP–Wellcome merger discussed
FINANCE
17-04-2026 13:18 HKT
Zhou Yalin and Wang Chuanfu in 2018
Chinese auto giant BYD's female CFO earns more than its founder last year
FINANCE
15-04-2026 19:12 HKT
Nine days of rain forecast as unstable weather grips Hong Kong
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.