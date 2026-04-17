logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

'AI shamans' tell the fortunes of curious South Koreans

WORLD
12 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP This picture taken on April 15, 2026 shows a woman speaking with an artificial intelligence-assisted shaman robot on display in a machine to have her fortunes at a Korean shamanism theme shop in Seoul.
Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP This picture taken on April 15, 2026 shows a woman speaking with an artificial intelligence-assisted shaman robot on display in a machine to have her fortunes at a Korean shamanism theme shop in Seoul.

The sound of tinkling bells drifts through an alley in central Seoul, an unmistakable sign that a shaman is near -- although in this case the mystic is a robot powered by artificial intelligence.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Many South Koreans still place great value in shamanic traditions, which purport to divine a person's future based on the day and time they were born.

Practitioners, known as "mudang", wear long, colourful robes and perform dances and chants to commune with the gods -- sometimes even walking on sharp blades to demonstrate their spiritual connection.

However, at Vinaida, a cultural products store in the capital, they are computer-generated avatars on screens.

Visitor Kim Da-ae, 36, called it a "unique experience".

A visit with a real shaman can feel "scary and burdensome", she told AFP.

"But I was just walking by and read this AI sign... So I walked in with a light heart."

Portraits of virtual shamans resembling characters from the popular animation "KPop Demon Hunters" greet passersby at Vinaida, which means "I pray earnestly" in Korean.

Inside a booth, Kim typed her name, gender and date of birth into a computer, before a shaman -- a suspended mask with the image of a human face projected onto it -- asked her to explain her concern through a headset.

The technology combines voice recognition with a generative AI chatbot so that the shaman and the customer can interact.

It then refers to a centuries-old belief system called "saju", or the "four pillars of destiny", to interpret their fate according to the year, month and day of their birth.

Customers then receive a plastic "talisman" bearing a digital QR code that they can scan with their phones to read their fortunes in detail.

Across the room, a bespectacled robot uses a camera and a mechanised arm to sketch and "read" a visitor's face, foretelling their prospects.

"A bright, well-balanced fortune. Resilient in the face of change, with auspicious relationships," an impressed Kim read from a printout.

"I felt a sense of similarity with my fate because it matched my own personality, like valuing relationships while also being practical," she said.

- Twist on tradition -

Fortune-telling is deeply embedded in South Korean life, with newspapers publishing daily horoscopes based on "saju" principles.

Recent cultural hits such as "KPop Demon Hunters" -- Netflix's most-watched film of all time -- have riffed on shamanic traditions.

Vinaida has attracted around 100 visitors a day since opening in February, according to manager Kim Hae-seol. Each service costs up to 8,000 won ($5.50).

"Customers have something tangible or meaningful to take away, which is probably why there aren't many who feel dissatisfied," Kim Hae-seol said.

"We thought it had the potential to succeed, so we seized on this concept."

Customers can talk to the virtual shamans in four languages -- Korean, English, Chinese and Japanese.

Singaporean tourist Amos Chun was trying his luck when AFP visited the shop on Wednesday.

The robot shaman told him to "avoid impulse spending" -- advice he took to heart.

"It's quite a good reading, coming from AI," Chun said, laughing.

"Because that's something that I do." 

AFP

'AI shamans'tell the fortunescuriousSouth Koreans

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Photo by HANDOUT / AGENCE KAMPUCHEA PRESS (AKP) / AFP
Cambodian police arrest 57 South Koreans accused of cyberscams
WORLD
23-10-2025 14:24 HKT
South Korea's Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jin-a (R) arrives for a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation building in Phnom Penh on October 17, 2025. Photo by TANG CHHIN SOTHY / AFP
Sixty South Koreans to return home Saturday after Cambodia detention
WORLD
17-10-2025 12:35 HKT
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers a joint statement during the visit of Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the Malacanang Palace, in Manila, Philippines, January 10, 2024. Ezra Acayan/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Filipino president says ex-MP being held in Czech Republic
WORLD
24 mins ago
Australia's Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke poses with Fatemeh Pasandideh, Mona Hamoudi, Atefeh Ramezanizadeh, Zahra Ghanbari and Zahra Sarbali, the five women from the Iranian women’s soccer team who were granted humanitarian visas, in Queensland, Australia, March 9, 2026. @Tony_Burke on X/Handout via REUTERS
Iran women players thank Australian government for protection
WORLD
1 hour ago
US President Donald Trump gestures during a roundtable discussion on his "no tax on tips" policy at the AC Hotel Las Vegas Symphony Park in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 16, 2026. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)
Trump characterizes Iran war as a 'little diversion'
WORLD
1 hour ago
Displaced people make their way as they return to their homes after a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel went into effect, at the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, April 17, 2026. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Trump says Iran war should end 'soon', says Hezbollah should support truce
WORLD
2 hours ago
North Korea's Kim Jong Un observes a ground ejection test of what KCNA says is a high-output solid-fuel engine using carbon fiber composite materials, in North Korea, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on March 29, 2026. KCNA via REUTERS
South Korea says not aware of US protest over minister's remarks on North Korea nuclear site
WORLD
2 hours ago
A car drives past a building of the Digital Realty Data Center in Ashburn, Virginia, U.S., March 17, 2025. REUTERS/Leah Millis
US cloud dominance a risk to European security: report
WORLD
2 hours ago
Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP R) NASA's Artemis II mission astronauts, commander Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Canadian Space Agency's Jeremy Hansen speak during a press conference at Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, on April 16, 2026.
Back on Earth, Artemis II crew still finding their footing
WORLD
3 hours ago
A veterinarian checks Neukgu, a wolf that went missing after escaping from O-World zoo, after being captured in Daejeon, South Korea, April 17, 2026. Daejeon City Corporation/Yonhap via REUTERS
Elusive wolf in South Korea captured and returned to zoo after nine days on the run
WORLD
3 hours ago
Zhou Yalin and Wang Chuanfu in 2018
Chinese auto giant BYD's female CFO earns more than its founder last year
FINANCE
15-04-2026 19:12 HKT
HK retail landscape may shift as PARKnSHOP–Wellcome merger discussed
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Taxi causes 3-vehicle crash at airport, seven-seater nearly flips off bridge
NEWS
10 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.