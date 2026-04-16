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WORLD

'There's more truth than fiction,' Spielberg says of 'Disclosure Day'

WORLD
1 hour ago
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US filmmaker Steven Spielberg waves as he leaves the stage holding the MPA America 250 Award during the Universal Pictures and Focus Features presentation at CinemaCon at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 15, 2026. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
US filmmaker Steven Spielberg waves as he leaves the stage holding the MPA America 250 Award during the Universal Pictures and Focus Features presentation at CinemaCon at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 15, 2026. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

Famed US director Steven Spielberg offered a sneak peek of his upcoming film "Disclosure Day" Wednesday, his latest movie about aliens and humanity since he first tapped into the genre 50 years ago.

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Spielberg presented the film at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, the annual conference where movie studios present upcoming releases to movie theater owners.

The film shows humanity crossing paths with extraterrestrial life, a plot reminiscent of his 1977 film "Close Encounters of the Third Kind."

"A half a century later, I made Disclosure Day with a lot more certainty that there's more truth than fiction in the movie," Spielberg told the crowd at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace.

"Disclosure Day," which opens June 12 in the United States, stars Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Eve Henson and Colman Domingo, among others.

"This movie is an experience, and all you need to get from the beginning to the end is a seatbelt," Spielberg said.

The 79-year-old veteran filmmaker said he's been curious about "what's happening in the night sky" since he was a child.

"I truly believe that this movie is going to answer questions, and cause you to ask a lot of questions," he teased.

The thrice Oscar-winning director received an award from the Motion Picture Association during his appearance at CinemaCon.

Spielberg also discussed the importance of long theatrical release windows, as streaming platforms continue to take a bite out of box office revenues.

"I am particularly excited that Universal has recently announced their commitment to a 45-day window for the wide releases," Spielberg said.

"But today I hear 60 days?" he joked.

CinemaCon continues Wednesday night with a presentation from Amazon MGM studios. 

AFP

truthfictionSpielberg'Disclosure Day'

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