Trump says Iran talks could resume over next two days, NY Post reports

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Trump says Iran wants to make a deal
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Iran talks could resume in Pakistan over the next two days, according to an interview with the New York Post.
"You should stay there, really, because something could be happening over the next two days, and we're more inclined to go there," Trump was quoted as saying.
Trump said Pakistan's Army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, was doing a "great job" on the talks.
"He's fantastic, and therefore it's more likely that we go back there," Trump said.
Reuters
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