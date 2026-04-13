Trump says Iran wants to make a deal

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Trump threatens China with 50pc tariff if it helps Iran
13-04-2026 02:30 HKT
Trump orders US naval blockade of Strait of Hormuz
12-04-2026 22:03 HKT
UK to shelve Chagos handover after Trump criticism
11-04-2026 19:35 HKT
Trump's peace board faces cash crunch, stalling Gaza plan, sources say
11-04-2026 17:04 HKT
Designs unveiled for Trump's proposed 250-foot arch in Washington
11-04-2026 16:50 HKT
6 arrested after brawl at Lo Wu station over 'eye contact' dispute
13-04-2026 00:29 HKT
Late Stanley Ho’s daughter Maisy Ho dies after battle with breast cancer
12-04-2026 14:53 HKT