Trump says Iran wants to make a deal

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that Iran wants to make a deal and that he will not come to any agreement that allows Tehran to have a nuclear weapon.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Trump said that talks had hit a roadblock related to nuclear issues and that a "blockade" of ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz had begun.

He said that Iran had "called this morning" and that "they'd like to work a deal." Reuters could not immediately verify the claim.

"Iran will not have a nuclear weapon," Trump told reporters at the White House. "We can't let a country blackmail or extort the world."

Reuters