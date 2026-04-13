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WORLD

Trump says Iran wants to make a deal

WORLD
31 mins ago
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U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that Iran wants to make a deal and that he will not come to any agreement that allows Tehran to have a nuclear weapon.

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Trump said that talks had hit a roadblock related to nuclear issues and that a "blockade" of ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz had begun.

He said that Iran had "called this morning" and that "they'd like to work a deal." Reuters could not immediately verify the claim.

"Iran will not have a nuclear weapon," Trump told reporters at the White House. "We can't let a country blackmail or extort the world."

Reuters

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