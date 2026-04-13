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New York's new mayor touts 'socialist' plans 100 days in

WORLD
20 mins ago
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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani fist pumps after speaking during his 100 Day Address in Maspeth, New York on April 12, 2026/ CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani fist pumps after speaking during his 100 Day Address in Maspeth, New York on April 12, 2026/ CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani marked his 100th day in office on Sunday with a rally to tout early successes and vow to follow through on his unabashedly "socialist" agenda.

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"I know there are many who use 'socialist' as a dirty word, something to be ashamed of," the 34-year-old told a packed room in Queens.

"They can try all they want, but we will not be ashamed of using government to fight for the many, not simply the few," he said.

Mamdani pointed to a program to fill city street potholes -- over 100,000 since January 1 -- as evidence he is committed to making the lives of everyday New Yorkers better.

"If government can't do the small things, how could you ever trust it to do the big ones? How can we promise to transform our city if we can't pave your street?"

The young mayor was joined at the rally by his close ally, 84-year-old leftist icon Bernie Sanders.

Mamdani touted progress on signature campaign promises, such as launching city-run grocery stores -- the first of which will open next year -- and providing free childcare for young children.

He has also reshuffled city committees that could pave the way for freezing rent increases in the coming months.

Free bus rides, however, are still only under discussion with New York State authorities, he said.

The new mayor's approval rating, according to two polls released this week, stood at 48 percent with New York residents and 43 percent among voters.

According to the Emerson College Polling/PIX11 survey of voters, 54 percent praise his initiatives on childcare and 49 percent on housing costs.

However, the survey also shows that 68 percent of Hispanic voters and 58 percent of Black voters believe the city is "on the wrong track."

Although highly critical of Donald Trump during his campaign, Mamdani has apparently struck up a cordial relationship with the Republican US president, visiting the White House twice in recent months.

According to a Marist Poll, 59 percent of New Yorkers believe he has struck the "right balance" with Trump.

 

(AFP)

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