Trump threatens China with 50pc tariff if it helps Iran

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UK to shelve Chagos handover after Trump criticism
11-04-2026 19:35 HKT
Trump's peace board faces cash crunch, stalling Gaza plan, sources say
11-04-2026 17:04 HKT
Designs unveiled for Trump's proposed 250-foot arch in Washington
11-04-2026 16:50 HKT
China's Li flushes toilet trouble at Masters
11-04-2026 12:38 HKT
China's top diplomat meets North Korea's Kim, calls for closer coordination
11-04-2026 11:41 HKT
What the Trump tax breaks giveth, the gasoline pump taketh away
11-04-2026 11:15 HKT
Cathay Pacific and HK Express to cancel flights amid soaring fuel prices
11-04-2026 17:29 HKT
Shopper's $11,000 Gucci shoes stolen from Causeway Bay mall restroom
11-04-2026 19:03 HKT