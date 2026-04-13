logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Trump threatens China with 50pc tariff if it helps Iran

WORLD
7 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

President Donald Trump on Sunday threatened China with "staggering" new tariffs on its goods entering the United States if Beijing provides military assistance to Iran during the Middle East war.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"If we catch them doing that, they get a 50 percent tariff, which is a staggering -- that's a staggering amount," Trump told Fox News show "Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo."

The US leader is scheduled to visit Beijing next month for talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, after delaying an earlier summit because of the war against Iran.

AFP

Iran WarTrumpChina

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Trump’s America has undermined international law | To the Point | Cheng Huan
INSIGHTS
3 hours ago
US President Donald Trump makes a fist upon arrival at Miami International Airport in Miami, on April 11, 2026. (AFP)
Trump orders US naval blockade of Strait of Hormuz
WORLD
11 hours ago
China has been on a decades-long mission to diminish its traditional reliance on coal and fossil fuels. (AFP)
China's energy strategy pays off as Mideast war cramps supplies: analysts
CHINA
19 hours ago
A man uses his smartphone as a giant screen broadcasts news showing Chinese President Xi Jinping shaking hands with Cheng Li-wun, chairperson of the Kuomintang (KMT), Taiwan's largest opposition party at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, April 10, 2026. (Reuters)
China offers incentives to Taiwan following opposition leader's visit
CHINA
22 hours ago
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks to the media at the airport in Doha, Qatar on April 10, 2026. (Photo by Alastair Grant / POOL / AFP)
UK to shelve Chagos handover after Trump criticism
WORLD
11-04-2026 19:35 HKT
U.S President Donald Trump, Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto, Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Cabinet Member, and Climate Envoy Adel Al-Jubeir, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi attend the inaugural Board of Peace meeting at the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 19, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque//File Photo
Trump's peace board faces cash crunch, stalling Gaza plan, sources say
WORLD
11-04-2026 17:04 HKT
An artist's rendering of U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed 'Independence Arch' is seen in this handout obtained on April 10, 2026. U.S. Commission on Fine Arts/Handout via REUTERS
Designs unveiled for Trump's proposed 250-foot arch in Washington
WORLD
11-04-2026 16:50 HKT
Golf - The 150th Open Championship - Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland, Britain - July 15, 2022 China's Haotong Li tees off on the 11th during the second round REUTERS/Andrew Boyers/File Photo
China's Li flushes toilet trouble at Masters
CHINA
11-04-2026 12:38 HKT
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi as they meet in Pyongyang, North Korea, April 10, 2026, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS
China's top diplomat meets North Korea's Kim, calls for closer coordination
CHINA
11-04-2026 11:41 HKT
People refuel their vehicles with gasoline at the Helios House, in West Olympic Boulevard in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2022. Picture taken March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Bing Guan
What the Trump tax breaks giveth, the gasoline pump taketh away
WORLD
11-04-2026 11:15 HKT
Late Stanley Ho’s daughter Maisy Ho dies after battle with breast cancer
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File photo)
Cathay Pacific and HK Express to cancel flights amid soaring fuel prices
NEWS
11-04-2026 17:29 HKT
(File photo)
Shopper's $11,000 Gucci shoes stolen from Causeway Bay mall restroom
NEWS
11-04-2026 19:03 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.