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WORLD

Russia's Putin announces Orthodox Easter ceasefire, Ukraine's Zelenskiy agrees

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a 32-hour ceasefire over a two-day period for Orthodox Easter and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv would abide by the measure.

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The ceasefire for Orthodox Easter celebrations on Sunday coincides with a pause in U.S.-led efforts to clinch a settlement to the four-year-old conflict amid hostilities in Iran and the broader Middle East.

Putin's announcement was similar to a 30-hour ceasefire he ordered last year. Each side accused the other of violating it.

"In connection with the approaching holiday of Orthodox Easter, a ceasefire is declared from 1600 on 11th April to the end of the day of 12th April," the Kremlin announcement said.

"We proceed on the basis that the Ukrainian side will follow the example of the Russian Federation."

The announcement said Defence Minister Andrei Belousov had issued an order to Russia's top commander, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, "to stop for this period military action in all directions.

"Troops are to be ready to eliminate all possible provocations by the enemy as well as any aggressive actions".

Zelensky, writing on Telegram, said Ukraine had repeatedly proposed a halt to fighting for Orthodox Easter.

"Ukraine has repeatedly stated that we are ready for reciprocal steps. We proposed a ceasefire during the Easter holiday this year and will act accordingly," Zelensky said.

"People need an Easter without threats and a real move towards peace, and Russia has a chance not to return to attacks even after Easter."

According to the calendar of the Orthodox faith, dominant in both Russia and Ukraine, Easter falls this year on April 12.

Zelensky had for more than a week proposed an Easter ceasefire and, citing air attacks on Ukrainian cities, said Moscow had chosen to respond instead with drones. Russia had previously reacted coolly to Zelensky's proposal, saying it preferred to pursue a long-term settlement.

The Ukrainian president has proposed a halt to fighting on a number of occasions, but has been turned down by Moscow.

For Easter, he called for each side to stop targeting the other’s energy infrastructure, saying he made the offer through the United States.

Reuters

PutinRussia-Ukraine warZelensky

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