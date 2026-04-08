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Trump administration expected to cut Iran war funding request, Washington Post reports

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Smoke rises after air strikes, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran in this screengrab obtained from a social media video released on March 16, 2026. Social Media/via REUTERST
Smoke rises after air strikes, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran in this screengrab obtained from a social media video released on March 16, 2026. Social Media/via REUTERST

U.S. is expected to significantly scale back its plan to seek additional funding for the war with Iran, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing U.S. officials and others familiar with the matter.

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The total funding is likely to fall between $80 billion and $100 billion, which will be less than half of the more than $200 billion that the Pentagon had initially proposed to the White House last month, the report said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. 

Reuters

TrumpadministrationcutsIranwarfundingrequest

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