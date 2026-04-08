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WORLD

South Korea to push for the release of ships in the Strait of Hormuz

WORLD
56 mins ago
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A cargo ship in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from northern Ras al-Khaimah, near the border with Oman’s Musandam governance, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in United Arab Emirates, March 11, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
A cargo ship in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from northern Ras al-Khaimah, near the border with Oman’s Musandam governance, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in United Arab Emirates, March 11, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

South Korea's presidential Blue House said on Wednesday that the government would do its best to ensure the country's ships can pass through the Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible based on conditions created under a two-week ceasefire agreed between the U.S. and Iran, local media reported.

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South Korea would consult with shipping companies and accelerate communication with related countries to ensure the passage of the ships, the reports said.

South Korea's maritime ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that authorities discussed with local shippers ways to help their vessels pass through the strait.

While authorities maintained an advisory to avoid sailing near the strait due to lingering risks in the region, they will provide full support for the 26 South Korean-flagged vessels stranded there, the ministry said.

South Korea aims to move the vessels out during the two-week ceasefire, a Seoul official told Reuters. 

Reuters

South KoreareleaseshipsStrait of Hormuz

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